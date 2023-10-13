Perth and Kinross Council asks: What unpaid work should criminals do?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council asks: What unpaid work should criminals do?

Residents will also be asked if it is a suitable alternative to imprisonment.

By Kieran Webster
A view of Perth City Chambers
Perth City Chambers.

Perth and Kinross Council is asking members of the public what kind of work criminals should do.

In a consultation, residents will be asked what their understanding is of community justice and unpaid work orders.

They will also be asked if they know what people on unpaid work do, and if they think it’s a suitable alternative to imprisonment.

The online consultation will run until November 5.

What is community justice?

According to Community Justice Scotland, the organisation that runs the programme, community justice is where people who have broken the law are supported to reconnect with their communities.

It also includes support for underlying issues such as drug and alcohol addiction, unpaid work, fines and restrictions of liberty.

Community Justice Scotland says there is evidence that community justice helps prevent reoffending.

Bailie Chris Ahern.
Bailie Chris Ahern. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Bailie Chris Ahern, chair of the community justice and safety partnership, said: “The community justice and safety partnership is a multi-agency group which is responsible for the work of the unpaid work team which is delivered by Perth and Kinross Council.

“The Team is deployed seven days a week, 50 weeks of the year, to carry out work as part of the workers community payback orders.

“This work has benefited every corner of the county over the years and, I think, is a valuable asset.

“This consultation seeks the views of communities and people in Perth and Kinross, some of whom know the work of the team and others who might not.

“It’s important we understand their views so we can continue to deliver the right service in Perth and Kinross.”

