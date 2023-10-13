Perth and Kinross Council asks: What unpaid work should criminals do?

Perth and Kinross Council is asking members of the public what kind of work criminals should do.

In a consultation, residents will be asked what their understanding is of community justice and unpaid work orders.

They will also be asked if they know what people on unpaid work do, and if they think it’s a suitable alternative to imprisonment.

The online consultation will run until November 5.

What is community justice?

According to Community Justice Scotland, the organisation that runs the programme, community justice is where people who have broken the law are supported to reconnect with their communities.

It also includes support for underlying issues such as drug and alcohol addiction, unpaid work, fines and restrictions of liberty.

Community Justice Scotland says there is evidence that community justice helps prevent reoffending.

Bailie Chris Ahern, chair of the community justice and safety partnership, said: “The community justice and safety partnership is a multi-agency group which is responsible for the work of the unpaid work team which is delivered by Perth and Kinross Council.

“The Team is deployed seven days a week, 50 weeks of the year, to carry out work as part of the workers community payback orders.

“This work has benefited every corner of the county over the years and, I think, is a valuable asset.

“This consultation seeks the views of communities and people in Perth and Kinross, some of whom know the work of the team and others who might not.

“It’s important we understand their views so we can continue to deliver the right service in Perth and Kinross.”