Jermaine Hylton talks Arbroath contract and ‘hunger’ sparked by Championship player of month win

Jermaine Hylton is staying coy about extending his stay at Arbroath after landing the Championship player of the month award.

The attacker notched four goals in four league games in September as the Lichties sparked their season into life

He is determined to keep his hot streak going – starting in Arbroath’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Queen of the South on Saturday.

But whether he will still be chasing goals for the Gayfield side after his contract expires in January remains to be seen – because he wants to put all the focus on Arbroath continuing their fine start to the season.

Hylton said, “At the minute, I’m just enjoying my football. It’s really fun to be around.

“When my contract is coming to an end, we’ll see what’s best for the club and myself at the time.

“We’re only eight games in, there’s another 12 until the January window opens and my focus is on the Queen of the South game and what’s to come after that.

“Hopefully we continue in the same vein of form. We know how hard the game will be on Saturday.”

He added: “There’s a lot more to come from us. We want to get the win on Saturday then look ahead to Raith next week.

“I was disappointed last weekend’s game at Dunfermline was called off after the Inverness result, but we have an opportunity to put things right at Queen of the South”

On being recognised as the Championship’s player of the month he said: “I’m delighted to get the award, it’s not something that was on the radar. I was surprised when it came in.

“I now have the hunger to do more for the club after that. I was very pleased to receive it.

“Now, I just want to continue performing for Arbroath and doing everything I can to continue the fine start to the season we’ve had.”