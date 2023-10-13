Jermaine Hylton talks Arbroath contract and ‘hunger’ sparked by Championship player of month win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jermaine Hylton talks Arbroath contract and ‘hunger’ sparked by Championship player of month win

Lichties hot shot Hylton is out of contract in January.

By David Reid
Jermaine Hylton in action for Arbroath against Dundee
Jermaine Hylton has made a big impact at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Jermaine Hylton is staying coy about extending his stay at Arbroath after landing the Championship player of the month award.

The attacker notched four goals in four league games in September as the Lichties sparked their season into life

He is determined to keep his hot streak going – starting in Arbroath’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Queen of the South on Saturday.

But whether he will still be chasing goals for the Gayfield side after his contract expires in January remains to be seen – because he wants to put all the focus on Arbroath continuing their fine start to the season.

Hylton said, “At the minute, I’m just enjoying my football. It’s really fun to be around.

When my contract is coming to an end, we’ll see what’s best for the club and myself at the time.

“We’re only eight games in, there’s another 12 until the January window opens and my focus is on the Queen of the South game and what’s to come after that.

“Hopefully we continue in the same vein of form. We know how hard the game will be on Saturday.”

He added: “There’s a lot more to come from us. We want to get the win on Saturday then look ahead to Raith next week.

Jermaine Hylton scores to make it 3-0 to Arbroath at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“I was disappointed last weekend’s game at Dunfermline was called off after the Inverness result, but we have an opportunity to put things right at Queen of the South”

On being recognised as the Championship’s player of the month he said: “I’m delighted to get the award, it’s not something that was on the radar. I was surprised when it came in.

“I now have the hunger to do more for the club after that. I was very pleased to receive it.

“Now, I just want to continue performing for Arbroath and doing everything I can to continue the fine start to the season we’ve had.”

