How Dundee United star was almost part owner of Kinross-trained Grand National winner Corach Rambler

As imperious Corach Rambler galloped across the line to triumph in April’s Grand National, Liam Grimshaw could have been forgiven for nursing a lingering sense of regret.

Not only because his Morton side had just thrown away a precious lead to draw 3-3 at Dens Park.

Grimshaw, an avid horse racing fan, was offered a share in the Kinross-trained nine-year-old in 2022. Given his contract at Motherwell was coming to an end, the judicious option was to pass on the offer.

Since then, Corach Rambler has gone on to rack up around £700,000 in winnings, including £500,000 for that memorable victory at Aintree.

However, Dundee United man Grimshaw — still a regular at the Arlary House Stables in Milnathort — is circumspect about the missed opportunity. He was simply delighted to see his friends land one of the most prestigious prizes in the sport.

“I’m good friends with Thomas Kendall, who owns a share in Corach Rambler,” said Grimshaw. “It was an incredible story — and I could have been involved in it myself.

“Peter Scudamore offered me a share not long after they bought it, but it just wasn’t the right time. I still feel like I was part of the journey because I know Scu (Scudamore), Lucinda (Russell, co-trainer) and the other guys in the syndicate.”

He recalled: “I was actually playing for Morton at Dundee the day he won at Aintree — and we conceded a last-minute goal to draw 3-3. The dressing room was a bit subdued!

“But the lads all had it (the Grand National) on their phones and it was exciting to see them win it. Lucinda and Scu are great people, and when you go to their yard it’s like a big family.”

Keeping an open mind

While some in the United squad travel from the west — understandable for those who have built a life in the area — Grimshaw chose to up-sticks to Ceres in Fife, allowing him to be closer to Dundee and the Tangerines’ training base in St Andrews.

He raves about the country vistas and proximity to the coast.

As well as his passion for horse racing, he also writes a blog and has been commissioned to pen an article for football periodical magazine Nutmeg.

💻 Making productive use of his spare time We visited #DUFC defender Liam Grimshaw at the Apex City Quay Hotel as he sat down to write an article for his blog – Thoughts from the Foothills ✍️

“I actually had better make a start on that, now I mention it,” he laughs.

All of which lends a sense of perspective to a sport that can often be all-consuming and, at times, suffocating.

“I enjoy the writing and do it to keep my mind occupied,” he continued. “I’m really into history, sport and travelling so I like to put things down when I think of them.

“It’s good to have different interests because football can be consuming at times. It’s good to be able to switch off and focus on other things.

“It helps you stay fresh and have an open mind.”

Something has to give

Much like Corach Rambler, United are excelling as front-runners.

They are unbeaten in the Championship, have conceded just three league goals — the joint-best in British football — and boss Jim Goodwin is fresh from winning manager of the month for September.

“It’s hard to turn a team around in a matter of weeks when you have so many new players,” continued Grimshaw. “But what you’ve seen is everyone on the same page and getting stronger all the time.

“He (Goodwin) has high standards and he drives us hard in training, but it’s still enjoyable. We have a laugh and a joke but when it’s time to get to work it’s all about putting the graft in.

“The coaching team leave no stone unturned, from the tactical side to nutrition — everything is covered — and it’s a good place to come and improve as a player.”

United will be roared on by around 3,000 Arabs in Kirkcaldy this afternoon as they face their toughest test to date.

Rovers have won every league match at Stark’s Park this season and have racked up five victories in their last six outings.

In short, something has to give.

“It’s still very early in the season but this is a big game for both sides,” continued Grimshaw. “When you have two teams at the top end of the league there is always going to be that interest.

“It’s still just three points — it won’t decide anything — but both teams will be desperate to win it.”