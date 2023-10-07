How Dundee United star was almost part owner of Kinross-trained Grand National winner Corach Rambler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

How Dundee United star was almost part owner of Kinross-trained Grand National winner Corach Rambler

Liam Grimshaw has opened up on his sliding doors moment.

By Alan Temple
Grand National winner Corach Rambler and Dundee United full-back Liam Grimshaw
Corach Rambler and Dundee United full-back Liam Grimshaw. Images: Shutterstock / SNS

As imperious Corach Rambler galloped across the line to triumph in April’s Grand National, Liam Grimshaw could have been forgiven for nursing a lingering sense of regret.

Not only because his Morton side had just thrown away a precious lead to draw 3-3 at Dens Park.

Grimshaw, an avid horse racing fan, was offered a share in the Kinross-trained nine-year-old in 2022. Given his contract at Motherwell was coming to an end, the judicious option was to pass on the offer.

Since then, Corach Rambler has gone on to rack up around £700,000 in winnings, including £500,000 for that memorable victory at Aintree.

However, Dundee United man Grimshaw — still a regular at the Arlary House Stables in Milnathort — is circumspect about the missed opportunity. He was simply delighted to see his friends land one of the most prestigious prizes in the sport.

Thomas Kendall, part of the 'Ramblers' syndicate that saw Corach Rambler win the Grand National
Ramblers’ syndicate member Thomas Kendall, pictured, is close with Grimshaw. Image: Shutterstock

“I’m good friends with Thomas Kendall, who owns a share in Corach Rambler,” said Grimshaw. “It was an incredible story — and I could have been involved in it myself.

“Peter Scudamore offered me a share not long after they bought it, but it just wasn’t the right time. I still feel like I was part of the journey because I know Scu (Scudamore), Lucinda (Russell, co-trainer) and the other guys in the syndicate.”

He recalled: “I was actually playing for Morton at Dundee the day he won at Aintree — and we conceded a last-minute goal to draw 3-3. The dressing room was a bit subdued!

“But the lads all had it (the Grand National) on their phones and it was exciting to see them win it. Lucinda and Scu are great people, and when you go to their yard it’s like a big family.”

Keeping an open mind

While some in the United squad travel from the west — understandable for those who have built a life in the area — Grimshaw chose to up-sticks to Ceres in Fife, allowing him to be closer to Dundee and the Tangerines’ training base in St Andrews.

He raves about the country vistas and proximity to the coast.

As well as his passion for horse racing, he also writes a blog and has been commissioned to pen an article for football periodical magazine Nutmeg.

“I actually had better make a start on that, now I mention it,” he laughs.

All of which lends a sense of perspective to a sport that can often be all-consuming and, at times, suffocating.

“I enjoy the writing and do it to keep my mind occupied,” he continued. “I’m really into history, sport and travelling so I like to put things down when I think of them.

“It’s good to have different interests because football can be consuming at times. It’s good to be able to switch off and focus on other things.

“It helps you stay fresh and have an open mind.”

Something has to give

Much like Corach Rambler, United are excelling as front-runners.

They are unbeaten in the Championship, have conceded just three league goals — the joint-best in British football — and boss Jim Goodwin is fresh from winning manager of the month for September.

Jim Goodwin is pictured with the entire Dundee United backroom staff
Jim Goodwin was quick to credit the work of his entire backroom staff after receiving the award. Image: Wise Media / Richard Wiseman

“It’s hard to turn a team around in a matter of weeks when you have so many new players,” continued Grimshaw. “But what you’ve seen is everyone on the same page and getting stronger all the time.

“He (Goodwin) has high standards and he drives us hard in training, but it’s still enjoyable. We have a laugh and a joke but when it’s time to get to work it’s all about putting the graft in.

“The coaching team leave no stone unturned, from the tactical side to nutrition — everything is covered — and it’s a good place to come and improve as a player.”

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray
Ian Murray, pictured, has led United to a fine campaign to date. Image: SNS.

United will be roared on by around 3,000 Arabs in Kirkcaldy this afternoon as they face their toughest test to date.

Rovers have won every league match at Stark’s Park this season and have racked up five victories in their last six outings.

In short, something has to give.

“It’s still very early in the season but this is a big game for both sides,” continued Grimshaw. “When you have two teams at the top end of the league there is always going to be that interest.

“It’s still just three points — it won’t decide anything — but both teams will be desperate to win it.”

