Jim Goodwin on ‘disaster’ averted as Dundee United boss offers Gallagher, Cudjoe and Meekison fitness updates

Jim Goodwin has lauded the professionalism of his Dundee United players after the Tangerines navigated a “no win” SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Peterhead.

Fine goals from Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt secured a 2-0 victory at blustery Balmoor as the Terrors booked their place in the last eight, while extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12.

Louis Moult was twice denied in one-on-ones with Blue Toon keeper Stuart McKenzie and Ross Graham saw a shot cleared off the line.

If you win it, then it was expected. If you lose it, then it tends to be a bit of a disaster. Jim Goodwin

Despite a couple of nervous moments after the break — Kieran Shanks and Hamish Ritchie coming close for the League Two leaders — United’s passage to the next round was reasonably serene.

Abair crìoch bho Tony Watt, a' faighinn an dàrna tadhal airson Dundee United. A lovely finish from Tony Watt brings the score to 0-2, Peterhead v Dundee United! pic.twitter.com/rWN3RErEJu — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) October 14, 2023

“When you are the big team, it’s kind of a no-win situation,” acknowledged Goodwin. “If you win it, then it was expected. If you lose it, then it tends to be a bit of a disaster.

“So, I’m very pleased with the players’ professionalism.

“We gave Peterhead the utmost respect. They are doing really well in their own league, have scored a lot of goals and have some very good players. But we were at our best, in terms of concentration and professionalism.

“It’s all about being in the hat for the next round — so job done.”

Injury updates

Goodwin’s desire not to succumb to another cup shock was underlined by his strong team selection, albeit Ross Graham, Kieran Freeman, Chris Mochrie and Jordan Tillson were afforded rare starts.

Declan Gallagher (groin), Mathew Cudjoe (dead leg) and Archie Meekison (knee) were enforced absentees, with Goodwin revealing that he was unwilling to take any risks ahead of next weekend’s crunch Championship visit to Partick Thistle.

“We are confident enough that two of the three (absentees) — if not all three — will be okay for next week,” continued Goodwin.

“Meekison is a little bit different, but Gallagher and Cudjoe are nothing serious whatsoever.

“They are just muscle injures that we didn’t feel the need to risk in this game. Next week is too important for that.”

On Cudjoe’s impending return following a two-game suspension and slight knock, Goodwin added: “We were hoping that he was going to be available today, if the dead leg had settled a little better — because he needs minutes.

“But he’s a young lad with plenty of energy and he’ll be a really good option for us next Saturday if available.”