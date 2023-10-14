Jim Goodwin on ‘disaster’ averted as Dundee United boss offers Gallagher, Cudjoe and Meekison fitness updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin on ‘disaster’ averted as Dundee United boss offers Gallagher, Cudjoe and Meekison fitness updates

Goodwin lauded the professionalism of the men in Tangerine.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, at Peterhead
Goodwin was a content manager after United's win up north. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has lauded the professionalism of his Dundee United players after the Tangerines navigated a “no win” SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Peterhead.

Fine goals from Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt secured a 2-0 victory at blustery Balmoor as the Terrors booked their place in the last eight, while extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12.

Louis Moult was twice denied in one-on-ones with Blue Toon keeper Stuart McKenzie and Ross Graham saw a shot cleared off the line.

If you win it, then it was expected. If you lose it, then it tends to be a bit of a disaster.

Jim Goodwin

Despite a couple of nervous moments after the break — Kieran Shanks and Hamish Ritchie coming close for the League Two leaders — United’s passage to the next round was reasonably serene.

“When you are the big team, it’s kind of a no-win situation,” acknowledged Goodwin. “If you win it, then it was expected. If you lose it, then it tends to be a bit of a disaster.

“So, I’m very pleased with the players’ professionalism.

We gave Peterhead the utmost respect. They are doing really well in their own league, have scored a lot of goals and have some very good players. But we were at our best, in terms of concentration and professionalism.

“It’s all about being in the hat for the next round — so job done.”

Injury updates

Goodwin’s desire not to succumb to another cup shock was underlined by his strong team selection, albeit Ross Graham, Kieran Freeman, Chris Mochrie and Jordan Tillson were afforded rare starts.

Declan Gallagher (groin), Mathew Cudjoe (dead leg) and Archie Meekison (knee) were enforced absentees, with Goodwin revealing that he was unwilling to take any risks ahead of next weekend’s crunch Championship visit to Partick Thistle.

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Declan Gallagher should be fit for Firhill. Image: SNS

“We are confident enough that two of the three (absentees) — if not all three — will be okay for next week,” continued Goodwin.

“Meekison is a little bit different, but Gallagher and Cudjoe are nothing serious whatsoever.

“They are just muscle injures that we didn’t feel the need to risk in this game. Next week is too important for that.”

On Cudjoe’s impending return following a two-game suspension and slight knock, Goodwin added: “We were hoping that he was going to be available today, if the dead leg had settled a little better — because he needs minutes.

Mathew Cudjoe in action for Dundee United
Mathew Cudjoe in action for United. Image: SNS

“But he’s a young lad with plenty of energy and he’ll be a really good option for us next Saturday if available.”

Conversation