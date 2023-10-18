Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus signs new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus signs new deal

The experienced Pars defender has committed his future to the club until the summer of 2025.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus is 'delighted' to extend his stay. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus is 'delighted' to extend his stay. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus has signed a two-year contract extension at East End Park.

The 31-year-old had been in discussion with the Pars hierarchy about a new deal for the last few weeks.

Benedictus’ current contract was due to expire at the end of the season and the defender is now signed up at Dunfermline until the summer of 2025.

He becomes the second player to commit his future to the club in recent weeks, after Lewis McCann put pen to paper on a new Pars deal earlier this month.

Kyle Benedictus: I’ve enjoyed my time at Dunfermline

“I knew it was going to happen, it was just a matter of time,” said Benedictus.

“Having that sense of security is a big factor as well. I’ve got two kids now so it’s secure for them as well. The family is happy, so it couldn’t be any better.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here ever since I stepped in the door. I’m hoping we can keep pushing on, we’ve had a good start to the season as well. We just need to keep going.

Kyle Benedictus has enjoyed his time so far at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“You can see the loan boys from last year were signed on deal. Lewis has just signed his deal, so there’s a gel in the squad that we’ve got.

“I think that’s important, I’ve spoken before about how good the team spirit is.

“The boys that have come in in the summer have added to that and it’s a right good group of boys we’ve got here.”

Dunfermline boss on the importance of Kyle Benedictus

After taking charge at East End Park, manager James McPake made former Dundee and Raith Rovers man Benedictus one of his first two signings before giving him the captaincy.

A fractured toe has ruled the defender out in recent weeks, but it is hoped he will step up his return in the coming days and make a comeback in the coming weeks.

“We know how important he is – in training let alone games,” said the Dunfermline boss.

“He is a massive help to the coaching staff in terms of the standards he demands.”

More from Football

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus has signed a new deal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Kyle Benedictus on being 'a pain in the backside' and his coaching ambitions
Which three Scotland goalkeepers will go to the Euro finals?
RAB DOUGLAS: Craig Gordon comeback could have big implications for Zander Clark's Scotland Euro…
Mark Ogren in attendance at Motherwell vs Dundee United last season.
Mark Ogren jets in for crunch Dundee United clash as Tangerines owner faces down…
Tannadice will host BBC Scotland on December 29
Dundee United double-header rearranged for live BBC TV coverage
Stark's Park will host Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle as it is broadcast on BBC Scotland. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle selected for live TV slot
Dundee's Josh Mulligan, Amadou Bakayoko and Owen Beck were away on international duty this week.
Dees on duty: Dundee international round-up - who noised up opposition fans and who…
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov suffered defeat with Bulgaria.
St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov beaten by 30-yard wonder goal as Bulgaria suffer another…
Dundee star Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
'More to come' from Dundee star Fin Robertson as boss Tony Docherty sets challenge…
Fran Franczak and Cammy Ballantyne.
Steven MacLean maps out St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak season plan and acknowledges 'difficult'…
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty points the way
Ross Docherty makes pantomime prediction as Dundee United captain aims to 'send message' in…