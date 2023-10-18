Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus signs new deal

Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus has signed a two-year contract extension at East End Park.

The 31-year-old had been in discussion with the Pars hierarchy about a new deal for the last few weeks.

Benedictus’ current contract was due to expire at the end of the season and the defender is now signed up at Dunfermline until the summer of 2025.

He becomes the second player to commit his future to the club in recent weeks, after Lewis McCann put pen to paper on a new Pars deal earlier this month.

Kyle Benedictus: I’ve enjoyed my time at Dunfermline

“I knew it was going to happen, it was just a matter of time,” said Benedictus.

“Having that sense of security is a big factor as well. I’ve got two kids now so it’s secure for them as well. The family is happy, so it couldn’t be any better.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here ever since I stepped in the door. I’m hoping we can keep pushing on, we’ve had a good start to the season as well. We just need to keep going.

“You can see the loan boys from last year were signed on deal. Lewis has just signed his deal, so there’s a gel in the squad that we’ve got.

“I think that’s important, I’ve spoken before about how good the team spirit is.

“The boys that have come in in the summer have added to that and it’s a right good group of boys we’ve got here.”

Dunfermline boss on the importance of Kyle Benedictus

After taking charge at East End Park, manager James McPake made former Dundee and Raith Rovers man Benedictus one of his first two signings before giving him the captaincy.

A fractured toe has ruled the defender out in recent weeks, but it is hoped he will step up his return in the coming days and make a comeback in the coming weeks.

“We know how important he is – in training let alone games,” said the Dunfermline boss.

“He is a massive help to the coaching staff in terms of the standards he demands.”