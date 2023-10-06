Lewis McCann would have torn Dunfermline management duo ‘to shreds’ as Pars star signs new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Lewis McCann would have torn Dunfermline management duo ‘to shreds’ as Pars star signs new deal

Pars boss James McPake is "delighted" the striker has signed a new contract.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline's management duo James McPake and Dave Mackay, and striker Lewis McCann. Images: SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's management duo James McPake and Dave Mackay, and striker Lewis McCann. Images: SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.

There have been times this season when James McPake has been glad he hasn’t had to come up against Lewis McCann.

The Dunfermline manager, a centre-back in his day, and his assistant Dave Mackay, also a defender, have agreed on this point when discussing the striker’s ability.

McCann’s current contract was due to expire at the end of the season and he has been rewarded for his early season form with a new one-year deal, with the option to extend it for another year.

Lewis McCann has signed a new contract with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The 22-year-old has six goals so far in his 10 appearances this campaign, after netting 10 goals last time out during an injury-disrupted season in League One.

Lewis McCann is ‘a throwback’

Two Premiership clubs noted an interest in McCann but he has instead committed his future to the Pars, at least until the summer of 2025.

Watching him lashing in the opener at Stark’s Park and whipping a free-kick into the top corner at Hampden versus Queen’s Park had the Pars boss worrying whether he’d be able to hold on to the player beyond next summer.

“I’m delighted,” said McPake. “After every game, it was starting to look like the point where we were one game away from him deciding not to sign it because he’s been doing so well.

“When Lewis McCann is on it, Dave and I have conversations most days about how we wouldn’t like to be playing against him.

“That’s not being disrespectful to me and Dave, but he would have torn us to shreds.

“He is that effective. He’s big, he’s strong and he’s a throwback at times because he can take the hits – and he can give hits.

“Sometimes nowadays, particularly with younger ones, you can ruffle them up a wee bit. But not with him. He grows into the game when you start doing that to him.”

Dunfermline manager gives Lewis McCann most of the credit

McCann will now be looking to cap off by continuing his form into Saturday versus Arbroath at East End Park.

McPake stressed that the majority of the credit should go to the striker, who has added better decision-making to his physical attributes and finishing.

That has been down to hard lot of hard work on the training field.

“When we first came into the club, we watched this player and both myself and Dave said, ‘if we can’t make this player better then we shouldn’t be coaches’,” said McPake.

Dunfemrline manager James McPake and striker Lewis McCann. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“That’s not to say we’re the reason for his improvement. I think Lewis has taken on board just how powerful he is and just how effective he can be.

“He’s got confidence and he’s done a lot of work himself. He’s open and he’s always coming and asking questions.

“He’s genuinely the only player, even on a Friday, that you need to tell to get off the training pitch.”

More from Football

The Championship's top two are set to meet when Dundee United (left) face Raith Rovers (right). Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Do Dundee United have 'Invincibles' potential? Raith Rovers clash will tell us
Dundee's Dens Park home
Dundee v Livingston Premiership fixture rearranged as Lions CEO explains decision
Jordan Marshall in action for Dundee against Queen of the South last month.
Jordan Marshall lands new club as Dundee title-winner reveals European football lure
Northern Ireland under-21 boss Tommy Wright. Image: Shutterstock
St Johnstone and Dundee stars called-up to Northern Ireland under-21s by ex-Saints boss Tommy…
Raith manager Ian Murray and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray warns of Raith Rovers 'flipside' ahead of facing Dundee United team carrying…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin addresses the media
Jim Goodwin hints at Louis Moult Stark’s Park role as Dundee United boss hails…
Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck's contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty believes Owen Beck loan success could benefit Dundee for years to come
Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean demands '90-minute performance' against Aberdeen
Dunfermline manager James McPake and loan star Ben Summers. Images: SNS.
No overreaction to Dunfermline defeat as James McPake gives Ben Summers update
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star a doubt as Ian Murray reveals player he is 'desperate' to…