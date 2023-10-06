Lewis McCann would have torn Dunfermline management duo ‘to shreds’ as Pars star signs new deal

There have been times this season when James McPake has been glad he hasn’t had to come up against Lewis McCann.

The Dunfermline manager, a centre-back in his day, and his assistant Dave Mackay, also a defender, have agreed on this point when discussing the striker’s ability.

McCann’s current contract was due to expire at the end of the season and he has been rewarded for his early season form with a new one-year deal, with the option to extend it for another year.

The 22-year-old has six goals so far in his 10 appearances this campaign, after netting 10 goals last time out during an injury-disrupted season in League One.

Lewis McCann is ‘a throwback’

Two Premiership clubs noted an interest in McCann but he has instead committed his future to the Pars, at least until the summer of 2025.

Watching him lashing in the opener at Stark’s Park and whipping a free-kick into the top corner at Hampden versus Queen’s Park had the Pars boss worrying whether he’d be able to hold on to the player beyond next summer.

“I’m delighted,” said McPake. “After every game, it was starting to look like the point where we were one game away from him deciding not to sign it because he’s been doing so well.

“When Lewis McCann is on it, Dave and I have conversations most days about how we wouldn’t like to be playing against him.

“That’s not being disrespectful to me and Dave, but he would have torn us to shreds.

“He is that effective. He’s big, he’s strong and he’s a throwback at times because he can take the hits – and he can give hits.

“Sometimes nowadays, particularly with younger ones, you can ruffle them up a wee bit. But not with him. He grows into the game when you start doing that to him.”

Dunfermline manager gives Lewis McCann most of the credit

McCann will now be looking to cap off by continuing his form into Saturday versus Arbroath at East End Park.

McPake stressed that the majority of the credit should go to the striker, who has added better decision-making to his physical attributes and finishing.

That has been down to hard lot of hard work on the training field.

“When we first came into the club, we watched this player and both myself and Dave said, ‘if we can’t make this player better then we shouldn’t be coaches’,” said McPake.

“That’s not to say we’re the reason for his improvement. I think Lewis has taken on board just how powerful he is and just how effective he can be.

“He’s got confidence and he’s done a lot of work himself. He’s open and he’s always coming and asking questions.

“He’s genuinely the only player, even on a Friday, that you need to tell to get off the training pitch.”