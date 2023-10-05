No overreaction to Dunfermline defeat as James McPake gives Ben Summers update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No overreaction to Dunfermline defeat as James McPake gives Ben Summers update

The Pars boss is preparing his side to face Arbroath in the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake and loan star Ben Summers. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline loan star Ben Summers is “touch and go” for this weekend’s visit of Arbroath, according to James McPake.

The Celtic youngster wasn’t risked in last weekend’s defeat to Partick Thistle after he picked up a slight thigh injury.

Summers will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Championship clash. If he again misses out, McPake is confident he will return for the following week against Ayr United.

“He is touch and go,” said the Pars boss. “He has a minor thigh injury that we have had two different scan reports on. One person is saying that he is okay to play, the other person saying no he is not.

“We have had it cleared up, it is minor. We will give him to the very last minute but if he doesn’t make this weekend, we will definitely have him back by the Ayr United game.”

Dunfermline manager James McPake hopes to have Ben Summers back. Image: Craig Brown/ DAFC.

There were no crisis meetings or overanalysis of the Pars’ most recent result, a 3-0 defeat to Partick Thistle.

James McPake: No overreaction to Dunfermline’s defeat to Thistle

Dunfermline weren’t at the races at all, across the pitch, but their manager is hoping he can put it down to a blip in their season.

He is hoping to get back on track this weekend when Dick Campbell’s side come to East End Park.

“We are not going to overreact and start asking what are we doing wrong here,” said McPake.

“We have just got our heads down to work on getting back to a level of performance. That’s still the big belief, if we get that right the results will be more positive than not.

“If that had happened in the first game, we would be sitting wondering, what do we do here?” said McPake. “Or if it had happened, happened and happened.

“We will see performances like that again but it’s our jobs, as coaches and the players, to not show that side of performance.

“The biggest desire in there is to get up to the level of performance that they have shown.”

Dunfermline team news

In other team news, Paul Allan has trained after suffering bruising on his knee and Rhys Breen has made his expected return to the training field.

Kyle Benedictus won’t make this weekend, neither will Andrew Tod who is set to see a specialist.

“Bene won’t make this weekend but come the Ayr United game it will be seven weeks,” added McPake. “He was told that he would be back in six weeks but Bene wanted to make that four.

Kyle Benedictus takes to the field for Dunfermline against Dundee United
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: SNS.

“He is one that you have to take extra special care with because he will tell you that he is right when he is not.”

