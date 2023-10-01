3 Dunfermline talking points: Rare poor Pars display in ruthless Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

3 Dunfermline talking points: Rare poor Pars display in ruthless Championship

James McPake's side lost 3-0 to Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Dunfermline's Joe Chalmers in action versus Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's Joe Chalmers in action versus Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Partick Thistle.

It was the Pars’ second league defeat of the season but the first match in which they haven’t put in a performance worthy of the standards they have set.

Goals from Scott Robinson, Brian Graham and Kerr McInory gave Thistle a 3-0 win at Firhill and left the Pars with much to ponder.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s defeat.

A rare poor league performance

James McPake said the performance surprised him and it is no wonder given it was just their third league defeat during his stewardship.

Dunfermline lost one league game in League One last season as they marched to the title.

The other came this season in the defeat to Raith but there were enough positives from that performance to keep their manager happy.

McPake wasn’t too downbeat after Saturday’s defeat and sees it as an opportunity to put things right between now and Arbroath next week.

They will be hoping to hit the same performance levels that they did in their “best performance” under McPake against Morton a week past Saturday.

Injuries

McPake was also reluctant to make excuses – the players who did start weren’t good enough on the day, that is inarguable.

They are, however, slightly hamstrung right now due to their injury list. Deniz Mehmet took part in a Championship match-day squad for the first time this season and Matty Todd has also missed the league season so far.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

They were out along with Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen, Paul Allan and Andrew Tod going into Saturday’s match.

It was also decided not to risk Ben Summers, who had a thigh issue in training on Friday. McPake hopes he will be available for next weekend.

Ruthless Championship

Post-match, McPake said he and his management team would need to look at if they could have changed the shape of the team.

The Pars backline was vulnerable to Partick Thistle’s width but, regardless of shape, there were enough good performers on the day and they didn’t defend well enough as a team.

Dunfermline did have their moments, in what their manager described as a “game of basketball”, but Thistle were far more clinical with their opportunities.

This young team will have to learn quickly that poor performances are punished more in the Championship.

That said, there have been few times you could say Dunfermline have had an off day as poor as that under McPake.

More from Football

Dundee United celebrate Tony Watt's second goal against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed they are 'more than Moult' with Queen's Park rout…
Dundee FC v Hibs at the weekend
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's approach earned them stroke of luck at Hibs - turn it…
Andy and Finley Davidson in the Montrose dressing room at Falkirk
Montrose fans given VIP treatment after being only supporters to travel for away match
St Johnstone's Liam Gordon makes the long walk up the tunnel after his red card.
St Johnstone confirm Liam Gordon red card appeal - but Joel Nouble thought referee…
The Singing Children of Africa entertain Dundee United fans in the George Fox Stand at Tannadice
'Get them to every game': Watch as African kids' choir prove hit with Dundee…
Giovanni Di Stefano after being unveiled at Dens Park in 2003.
Controversial ex-Dundee FC director Giovanni Di Stefano plans 'warts and all' film about his…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan has been called up by Scot Gemmill. Image: SNS
Dundee and Dundee United trio called up for Scotland U/21 double header
Dundee United star Tony Watt jumps for joy after levelling against Queen's Park
Tony Watt discusses ‘selfless’ role as Dundee United striker hails ‘straightforward’ Jim Goodwin
Dundee's Owen Beck saving a goal from going in.
4 Dundee talking points from Hibs draw as Dee join Aston Villa in key…
Dundee United players assemble to hail Scott McMann
4 Dundee United talking points: Unsung hero lives up to goal vow while dam…