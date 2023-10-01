PICTURES: Curling action from opening bonspiel at Forfar Indoor Sports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Curling action from opening bonspiel at Forfar Indoor Sports

Curlers and skaters were at Forfar Indoor Sports for the weekend start of the 2023 season.

By Graham Brown & Katherine Ferries

Forfar Indoor Sports launched into its 2023 winter season with a busy weekend on the ice.

The opening drew curlers from across Angus and beyond, while families flocked to the first skating sessions at the Suttieside Road rink.

It comes against the disappointment of the decision to close the indoor bowling club there.

Dwindling membership numbers and rocketing energy costs forced the move not to re-open the club after 30 years.

But Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson says prospects for the ice sports season are looking very good.

The Forfar rink is home to more than 40 clubs from across Angus, Dundee, Fife and south Aberdeenshire.

Centre owner Mike Ferguson said: “Curling bookings are looking really good for the season and we’ve attracted a lot of national competitions to Forfar.

“The sport was really hit hard by the pandemic, but it has recovered well and really tried to innovate in the way it does things.

“We’ve invested a fair bit in terms of trying to grow the curling side of things and we’re very positive about the season ahead.”

Photographer Kim Cessford caught up with the curlers participating in the opening bonspiel.

Centre owner Mike Ferguson welcomes curlers to the event.
Curlers happy to be back on the ice, Forfar Curling Centre.
Curling with ease.
Curling season is back!
Steady balance
Curlers happy to be back on the ice
Curling stones.
Speedy curling.
Quickly polishing the ice to make it more slippery and reduce the trajectory-curving effect of the stone’s “curl,” which is an important asset in a game of accuracy.
Sweepers guide the stone.

Curling ice is deliberately made bumpy instead of smooth by spraying water droplets onto the surface of the ice and letting them freeze. These bumps actually allow the curling stone to travel faster, because only the very tops of the bumps come into contact with the stone, which leads to less friction.
Curlers on the ice at Forfar Curling Centre.
Jill Donald and the sport she loves.
Discussing the next move
Focusing his aim.
Jill Donald at Forfar Curling Centre.
Curling Season is back!

