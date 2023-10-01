PICTURES: Curling action from opening bonspiel at Forfar Indoor Sports

Forfar Indoor Sports launched into its 2023 winter season with a busy weekend on the ice.

The opening drew curlers from across Angus and beyond, while families flocked to the first skating sessions at the Suttieside Road rink.

It comes against the disappointment of the decision to close the indoor bowling club there.

Dwindling membership numbers and rocketing energy costs forced the move not to re-open the club after 30 years.

But Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson says prospects for the ice sports season are looking very good.

The Forfar rink is home to more than 40 clubs from across Angus, Dundee, Fife and south Aberdeenshire.

Centre owner Mike Ferguson said: “Curling bookings are looking really good for the season and we’ve attracted a lot of national competitions to Forfar.

“The sport was really hit hard by the pandemic, but it has recovered well and really tried to innovate in the way it does things.

“We’ve invested a fair bit in terms of trying to grow the curling side of things and we’re very positive about the season ahead.”

