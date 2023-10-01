Lovingly renovated Perthshire Victorian guesthouse that has been operating for 100 years goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Lovingly renovated Perthshire Victorian guesthouse that has been operating for 100 years goes on sale

The property is on the market for offers over £650,000.

By Kieran Webster
Pauline Connolly and Linda Easton outside their Perthshire guesthouse
Pauline Connolly and Lindsay Easton are selling their Perthshire guesthouse. Image: Supplied

A six-bedroom Victorian guesthouse nestled in highland Perthshire has gone up for sale.

The Firs, near Blair Atholl, is on the market for offers over £650,000.

The Victorian property has been welcoming guests worldwide for around 100 years.

It was acquired by current owners Lindsay Easton and Pauline Connolly in 2021.

Former GP Lindsay and retired English teacher Pauline are now selling up to go travelling.

Entrance to The Firs. Image: Graham and Sibald
The sitting room
The sitting room inside The Firs. Image: Graham + Sibbald.

Lindsay, 69, said: “When we came in 2020, we intended to only be here for around five years.

“However, we have no idea how long it will take to sell.

“We’ve both had a bit of ill health this year – nothing catastrophic – but enough for us to think to put it on the market.

“We’ve put it on the market, but we will continue to run the business, and continue making renovations to it.”

“Running this is still something we enjoy running very very much.”

The couple have spent tens of thousands of pounds renovating the impressive former home.

One of the double bedrooms has a TV on the wall
The Firs has six bedrooms. Image: Graham + Sibbald
The kitchen
The Firs boasts a large kitchen. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Lindsay, from Dundee, said: “Pauline decided to not work it out as she’d probably kill me.

“All the windows were restored and that was between £15,000 and £20,000 alone – none of them had child safety locks.

Pauline, from St Andrews, added: “We’ve probably spent £50,000 on all our renovations. It was great fun and it’s a successful business so it pays itself.

“Now that it’s at such a good standard it’s not going to be much for the next owners – but in a place like this, you need a rolling program.”

The couple have welcomed guests from every continent in the world, aside from Antarctica.

Guests ‘don’t want to leave’

Pauline, 65, said: “People have been very complimentary – they don’t want to leave or wish they stayed for longer.”

Lindsay added: “We’ve had people complain there’s not enough pubs and shops in the area – but isn’t that great?

“We also had a man from Liverpool asking ‘Where’s the nearest Maccy D’s?'”

Despite preparing to sell The Firs, they hope to return to the hospitality business in the future.

“We want to do some travelling – I want to go to India and see some of the wildlife out there,” said Lindsey.

The conservatory is used as a dining space. Image: Graham + Sibbald
The Firs has a large grassy garden
The Blair Atholl property has a large garden. Image: Graham + Sibbald

“I also have a niece who has just had a baby in New Zealand and friends in Australia, Pauline wants to go to Singapore too.

“We will downsize but wherever we do move to, we will almost certainly keep one room as a BnB as it’s been such fun and brought so many interesting people into our lives.”

The property can be viewed on the Graham + Sibbald website.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a five-bedroom home with three acres of land is on sale for offers over £925,000.

More from Property

The inside of the Shieling at Carlungie. Image: Verdala.
3 Angus farm cottages converted into show-stopping homes
24 Mid Shore in St Monans, East Neuk, Fife
Cosy cottage overlooking picturesque Fife harbour up for sale
An aerial view of the bungalow.
Fife bungalow in amazing countryside setting on the market
The heated pool at Slade House in Angus
Angus home with heated swimming pool in garden going to auction
Katie Barker (middle) with brother Kevin and sister-in-law Lucy outside the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the competition
Montrose woman raffling off £250k house in £5 competition
House in between two holes at Leven Links golf course for sale
Family home is nestled between two holes on historic Fife golf course
The Park Bar pub and above flat is up for sale
Chance to snap up Brechin pub and 3-bed flat for combined £175k
Flats in Tayside and Fife start from just £17,000. Image: Zoopla.
5 ridiculously cheap flats in Tayside and Fife
An external view of the former Andover Primary School in Brechin, which is now housing
House inside former Brechin primary school could be yours for just £150k
Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
For sale: Five-bedroom baronial home with 3 acres of land near Blairgowrie

Conversation