Lovingly renovated Perthshire Victorian guesthouse that has been operating for 100 years goes on sale

A six-bedroom Victorian guesthouse nestled in highland Perthshire has gone up for sale.

The Firs, near Blair Atholl, is on the market for offers over £650,000.

The Victorian property has been welcoming guests worldwide for around 100 years.

It was acquired by current owners Lindsay Easton and Pauline Connolly in 2021.

Former GP Lindsay and retired English teacher Pauline are now selling up to go travelling.

Lindsay, 69, said: “When we came in 2020, we intended to only be here for around five years.

“However, we have no idea how long it will take to sell.

“We’ve both had a bit of ill health this year – nothing catastrophic – but enough for us to think to put it on the market.

“We’ve put it on the market, but we will continue to run the business, and continue making renovations to it.”

“Running this is still something we enjoy running very very much.”

The couple have spent tens of thousands of pounds renovating the impressive former home.

Lindsay, from Dundee, said: “Pauline decided to not work it out as she’d probably kill me.

“All the windows were restored and that was between £15,000 and £20,000 alone – none of them had child safety locks.

Pauline, from St Andrews, added: “We’ve probably spent £50,000 on all our renovations. It was great fun and it’s a successful business so it pays itself.

“Now that it’s at such a good standard it’s not going to be much for the next owners – but in a place like this, you need a rolling program.”

The couple have welcomed guests from every continent in the world, aside from Antarctica.

Guests ‘don’t want to leave’

Pauline, 65, said: “People have been very complimentary – they don’t want to leave or wish they stayed for longer.”

Lindsay added: “We’ve had people complain there’s not enough pubs and shops in the area – but isn’t that great?

“We also had a man from Liverpool asking ‘Where’s the nearest Maccy D’s?'”

Despite preparing to sell The Firs, they hope to return to the hospitality business in the future.

“We want to do some travelling – I want to go to India and see some of the wildlife out there,” said Lindsey.

“I also have a niece who has just had a baby in New Zealand and friends in Australia, Pauline wants to go to Singapore too.

“We will downsize but wherever we do move to, we will almost certainly keep one room as a BnB as it’s been such fun and brought so many interesting people into our lives.”

The property can be viewed on the Graham + Sibbald website.

