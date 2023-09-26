For sale: Five-bedroom baronial home with 3 acres of land near Blairgowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Five-bedroom baronial home with 3 acres of land near Blairgowrie

Impressive Balhomie House has views of River Tay.

By Chloe Burrell
Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
The spectacular, characterful home near Blairgowrie. Image: Galbraith.

A baronial five-bedroom home near Blairgowrie has gone on the market for offers over £925,000.

Balhomie House is a C-listed period building dating back to 1900.

It was built by Sir Ernest Moon and Lady Moon as a shooting lodge and has since been converted into a spectacular family home with garden views of the Tay.

On entering the property, you are met with character and charm as there is a carved wooden staircase.

Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
The property is on the market for offers over £925,000. Image: Galbraith
Hallway of Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
A traditional carved wooden staircase. Image: Galbraith
Sitting room of Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
A cosy sitting room with natural light. Image: Galbraith
Reception room of Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
One of the grand reception rooms. Image: Galbraith
Dining room of Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
Dining room with bay window looking out on to the garden. Image: Galbraith
Kitchen at Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
The kitchen has a four-oven Aga cooker. Image: Galbraith
Study at Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
The study at the property. Image: Galbraith
Boot room at Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
The boot room is located in the new north wing.  Image: Galbraith

Boasting three reception rooms, an elegant drawing room with a stone fireplace and a sitting room, the home is perfect for a family and also to entertain.

There is an additional dining room with a bay window looking out on to the garden.

At the heart of the home is the kitchen, which has a traditional style, completed with a four-oven Aga cooker.

There is a study beyond the staircase hall with a sewing room, practical boot room, larder and rear hall all found within the new north wing that was created in the 1990s.

Upstairs, there are five spacious bedrooms.

Main bedroom at Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
The main bedroom of the property has a dressing room. Image: Galbraith
Bathroom at Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
There is plenty of space in each bedroom. Image: Galbraith
Bedroom at Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
Another of the bedrooms at the property. Image: Galbraith
Bathroom at Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
Four of the bedrooms are serviced by two family bathrooms. Image: Galbraith
Bathroom at Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
One of the family-sized bathrooms. Image: Galbraith

The principal suite comprises a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom.

There are four further bedrooms, with one currently used as a library, all serviced by two family-sized bathrooms.

The property sits within more than three acres of land, providing an idyllic setting to this charming country house.

There is a sweeping lawn with a herbaceous border and the original glasshouses can be found at the northern end of the garden – with one of them housing a peach tree.

Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
The property is set within three acres of land near the River Tay. Image: Galbraith
Balhomie House near Blairgowrie.
The garden of Balhomie House near Blairgowrie. Image: Galbraith

There is also an Onion House, a former stable and a workshed.

Balhomie House is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £925,000.

Conversation