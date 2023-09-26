For sale: Five-bedroom baronial home with 3 acres of land near Blairgowrie

A baronial five-bedroom home near Blairgowrie has gone on the market for offers over £925,000.

Balhomie House is a C-listed period building dating back to 1900.

It was built by Sir Ernest Moon and Lady Moon as a shooting lodge and has since been converted into a spectacular family home with garden views of the Tay.

On entering the property, you are met with character and charm as there is a carved wooden staircase.

Boasting three reception rooms, an elegant drawing room with a stone fireplace and a sitting room, the home is perfect for a family and also to entertain.

There is an additional dining room with a bay window looking out on to the garden.

At the heart of the home is the kitchen, which has a traditional style, completed with a four-oven Aga cooker.

There is a study beyond the staircase hall with a sewing room, practical boot room, larder and rear hall all found within the new north wing that was created in the 1990s.

Upstairs, there are five spacious bedrooms.

The principal suite comprises a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom.

There are four further bedrooms, with one currently used as a library, all serviced by two family-sized bathrooms.

The property sits within more than three acres of land, providing an idyllic setting to this charming country house.

There is a sweeping lawn with a herbaceous border and the original glasshouses can be found at the northern end of the garden – with one of them housing a peach tree.

There is also an Onion House, a former stable and a workshed.

Balhomie House is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £925,000.