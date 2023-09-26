Dundee childcare training firm wants to set up students with ‘an attitude for life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee childcare training firm wants to set up students with ‘an attitude for life’

The firm has trained more than 1,000 people at 45 nurseries in Tayside and Fife.

By Alex Banks
Jill Walker-Stewart, who runs it day-to-day alonsgide her mum and frim founder Joyce Moyes.
Jill Walker-Stewart, who runs it day-to-day alonsgide her mum and frim founder Joyce Moyes.

Joyce Moyes decided to open her own childcare training firm in 1988 ago after realising she could “do it better than it was being done”.

Initially Dundee-based company, Coralshore, trained staff at Tayside-based Abacus Nurseries, which operated from four locations.

But word quickly spread in the local area about the quality of the training.

25 years later, it now trains staff for 45 settings across Tayside and Fife.

‘More than just a qualification’ at Coralshore

Joyce believes a main point of the training is making sure young people can take pride in their work.

She said: “Covid has had a huge impact on the younger generation. Building social skills back up is really vital and our training allows you to do that.

“It’s not just a case of getting a qualification, it can be a chance to learn skills for life and be proud of what you can achieve.

“I meet a lot of people who now have jobs because of training with us and it’s allowed them to take a more positive look on issues.

Joyce Moyes and her daughter Jill Walker-Stewart aim to offer first aid training from next year.

“I’ve always said look for challenges – not problems.”

Joyce said Coralshore training is very different to school and help you to set up a positive future.

She added: “When people ask me what I do I say ‘my job is to make other’s jobs easier’.

“I was previously an external verifier for the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

“A lot of the time in school it’s about what you can’t do. It shouldn’t be that way.

“The training is there to help you believe you can overcome anything as long as you believe in yourself. We want to be able to create a better attitude towards life.”

She estimates over 1,000 people have been trained in the last 25 years.

Mum full of positives and pride

The business is based at Castlecroft Business Centre in Dundee and is now mainly run by Joyce’s daughter Jill.

Joyce is delighted her daughter now leads the company.

She said: “Jill’s now taking it forward, which is brilliant to see.

“We built our own quality manual and pieced it together allowing a link between standards and procedures.

Joyce Moyes is delighted her daughter has taken over in the day-to-day running of the business.

“Not only does it help with procedures being done correctly, it also offers an auditing tool which allows checks to be done more efficiently.”

The firm, which is seven-staff strong, is hoping to offer first aid training to its students in the new year.

