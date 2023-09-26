Dundee childcare training firm wants to set up students with ‘an attitude for life’

Joyce Moyes decided to open her own childcare training firm in 1988 ago after realising she could “do it better than it was being done”.

Initially Dundee-based company, Coralshore, trained staff at Tayside-based Abacus Nurseries, which operated from four locations.

But word quickly spread in the local area about the quality of the training.

25 years later, it now trains staff for 45 settings across Tayside and Fife.

‘More than just a qualification’ at Coralshore

Joyce believes a main point of the training is making sure young people can take pride in their work.

She said: “Covid has had a huge impact on the younger generation. Building social skills back up is really vital and our training allows you to do that.

“It’s not just a case of getting a qualification, it can be a chance to learn skills for life and be proud of what you can achieve.

“I meet a lot of people who now have jobs because of training with us and it’s allowed them to take a more positive look on issues.

“I’ve always said look for challenges – not problems.”

Joyce said Coralshore training is very different to school and help you to set up a positive future.

She added: “When people ask me what I do I say ‘my job is to make other’s jobs easier’.

“I was previously an external verifier for the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

“A lot of the time in school it’s about what you can’t do. It shouldn’t be that way.

“The training is there to help you believe you can overcome anything as long as you believe in yourself. We want to be able to create a better attitude towards life.”

She estimates over 1,000 people have been trained in the last 25 years.

Mum full of positives and pride

The business is based at Castlecroft Business Centre in Dundee and is now mainly run by Joyce’s daughter Jill.

Joyce is delighted her daughter now leads the company.

She said: “Jill’s now taking it forward, which is brilliant to see.

“We built our own quality manual and pieced it together allowing a link between standards and procedures.

“Not only does it help with procedures being done correctly, it also offers an auditing tool which allows checks to be done more efficiently.”

The firm, which is seven-staff strong, is hoping to offer first aid training to its students in the new year.