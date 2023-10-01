No excuses from Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline ‘not at the races’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No excuses from Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline ‘not at the races’

The Pars vice-captain said it was unlike them to have such an off day.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake
Dunfermline manager James McPake and vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Image: Craig Brown.

Like his manager, Chris Hamilton wasn’t in the mood to look for excuses after Dunfermline’s 3-0 loss to Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Standing in as captain in the absence of Kyle Benedictus – one of a fair few injuries – the boyhood Pars fan rejected the suggestion that a thin squad hindered them on Saturday.

True, Benedictus is one of a number of key players missing but the same starting XI from Saturday’s defeat, minus Ben Summers, put in good back-to-back performances versus Queen’s Park and Morton.

Dunfermline also had two credible first-half penalty shouts for handball waved away by the referee.

Chris Hamilton on Dunfermline penalty shouts

“As individuals and as a team we weren’t at the races,” said Hamilton.

“Those things maybe go for when you are at the races and get that wee bit of luck but we didn’t deserve anything today so we can’t have any complaints.”

“We are not going to make excuses. I don’t think it is a day for that. Last week we had a similar bench and put on a very good performance.

“It is one of those days and we need to look at ourselves before we look at anything else that’s gone on.

“Next week we have to make sure it doesn’t happen and we get a reaction.”

Performance ‘unlike’ Dunfermline

Next up is Hamilton’s former side Arbroath whose staggering run came to an end as Duncan Ferguson got off to a winning start as Inverness manager.

Dunfermline can take encouragement that performances like Saturday’s have been rare under McPake, though they will have to guard against it a lot more than last season in a much tougher division.

Dunfermline manager James McPake and vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Image: SNS.

“It’s not been like us since I have come in the building or since the manager has come in,” said Hamilton

“We’ve not had many days like that, if any. Yes, we are disappointed but we need to look at what went wrong and look to bounce back. That’s all we can do now.”

Chris Hamilton: ‘We need to keep working hard’

“We know what this league can do to you. It gets you high and then brings you right back down to earth again. That’s maybe what has happened.

“We need to keep our feet on the ground, we need to keep working hard, it’s a very tough league.

“You get a few wins and then you can get a result like this the week after.

“It’s disappointing but it will happen probably to most teams in this league where you can have a day like this.

“We just need to make sure that it’s only one day we have like this.”

