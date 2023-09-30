Duncan Ferguson recalls visit to Arbroath’s iconic Pleasureland as ex-Dundee United ace gets Inverness managerial career off to winning start

Duncan Ferguson halted Arbroath’s winning run on a return to Scotland – after his last trip to the Angus town ended up in Pleasureland.

Ex-Dundee United boss Ferguson helped Inverness claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory at Arbroath, through goals from Luis Longstaff, Aaron Doran and Billy McKay.

But despite a late fightback from Dick Campbell’s spirited side – which saw Scott Stewart and Michael McKenna net – Inverness held on to halt Arbroath’s run of five successive wins.

That saw Ferguson celebrating with the Inverness fans at Gayfield – the scene of his only hat-trick in Scottish football for Rangers in 1994.

Duncan Ferguson recalls Arbroath Pleasureland visit

Ferguson was reminded of that treble by his dad earlier this week.

But he still has fond memories of a holiday to the Angus seaside town’s iconic fairground attraction centre – just behind Gayfield.

“My dad mentioned the hat-trick to me the other day,” said Ferguson after the win on his Inverness managerial bow.

“Other than that, the last time I was in Arbroath was at Pleasureland.

“It’s still here and so is the caravan site (Red Lion) from back then.

“I probably never had enough money for the waltzers and was trying to get money from the tray underneath the penny falls.

“But it’s great to get a win and it was all about the team.

“I didn’t head a ball, or score a goal. I only set up the team and I wanted to go to the fans at the end.

“I am enthusiastic and know how much these fans are committed to the club.

“They spend a lot of money going up and down the country and it’s the first time they’ve seen a victory this year.”

Ian Campbell says Duncan Ferguson gave Inverness a lift at Arbroath

Meanwhile, Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell said his side didn’t quite hit the standards they have come to expect in recent weeks.

Successive wins over Morton, Ayr United, Inverness, Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle sent Arbroath into this one on a high.

And while they finished the game strongly with late Stewart and McKenna efforts but couldn’t grab a valuable point.

“Inverness were lifted by a new manager,” said Campbell.

“They were up for their work so Duncan has lifted them like any new manager does.

“We’re disappointed to lose three goals at home. That shows the standards we have set.

“But the attitude and commitment from the team was there at the end.

“We’re disappointed to lose the game but we are a good side and will bounce back.”