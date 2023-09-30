Duncan Ferguson recalls visit to Arbroath’s iconic Pleasureland as ex-Dundee United ace gets Inverness managerial career off to winning start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson recalls visit to Arbroath’s iconic Pleasureland as ex-Dundee United ace gets Inverness managerial career off to winning start

Ferguson scored a hat-trick on his last visit to Gayfield 29 years ago but also visited the iconic fairground attraction during a holiday in Arbroath.

By Ewan Smith
Duncan Ferguson celebrates with Inverness fans after helping them beat Arbroath at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Duncan Ferguson celebrates with Inverness fans after helping them beat Arbroath at Gayfield. Image: SNS.

Duncan Ferguson halted Arbroath’s winning run on a return to Scotland – after his last trip to the Angus town ended up in Pleasureland.

Ex-Dundee United boss Ferguson helped Inverness claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory at Arbroath, through goals from Luis Longstaff, Aaron Doran and Billy McKay.

But despite a late fightback from Dick Campbell’s spirited side – which saw Scott Stewart and Michael McKenna net – Inverness held on to halt Arbroath’s run of five successive wins.

That saw Ferguson celebrating with the Inverness fans at Gayfield – the scene of his only hat-trick in Scottish football for Rangers in 1994.

Duncan Ferguson recalls Arbroath Pleasureland visit

Ferguson was reminded of that treble by his dad earlier this week.

But he still has fond memories of a holiday to the Angus seaside town’s iconic fairground attraction centre – just behind Gayfield.

Duncan Ferguson didn’t go on the waltzers at Arbroath’s Pleasureland. Image: Steven MacDougall / DCT Media.

“My dad mentioned the hat-trick to me the other day,” said Ferguson after the win on his Inverness managerial bow.

“Other than that, the last time I was in Arbroath was at Pleasureland.

“It’s still here and so is the caravan site (Red Lion) from back then.

“I probably never had enough money for the waltzers and was trying to get money from the tray underneath the penny falls.

“But it’s great to get a win and it was all about the team.

“I didn’t head a ball, or score a goal. I only set up the team and I wanted to go to the fans at the end.

Luis Longstaff’s effort was scrambled over the line to put Arbroath 1-0 down against Inverness. Image: SNS.

“I am enthusiastic and know how much these fans are committed to the club.

“They spend a lot of money going up and down the country and it’s the first time they’ve seen a victory this year.”

Ian Campbell says Duncan Ferguson gave Inverness a lift at Arbroath

Meanwhile, Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell said his side didn’t quite hit the standards they have come to expect in recent weeks.

Successive wins over Morton, Ayr United, Inverness, Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle sent Arbroath into this one on a high.

And while they finished the game strongly with late Stewart and McKenna efforts but couldn’t grab a valuable point.

“Inverness were lifted by a new manager,” said Campbell.

Ian Campbell was disappointed with his side’s defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS.

“They were up for their work so Duncan has lifted them like any new manager does.

“We’re disappointed to lose three goals at home. That shows the standards we have set.

“But the attitude and commitment from the team was there at the end.

“We’re disappointed to lose the game but we are a good side and will bounce back.”

