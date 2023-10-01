Perthshire family have five living generations after birth of baby Louella

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire family have five living generations after birth of baby Louella

'It's unusual having a great-great-granny - I don't think many people have that.'

By Kieran Webster
The five generation Perthshire family all pictured together
Baby Louella pictured with the four older generations in the family. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The arrival of a newborn baby means a Perthshire family have five generations alive at once.

Parents Abbie Clark and Reece Malone welcomed Louella to the family on August 30, when Abbie gave birth at Ninewells Hospital.

Louella’s grandfather is Jamie Clark 45, her great-grandmother is Elizabeth Clark, 62, and her great-great-grandparents are Liza, 87, and Willie Nicol, 86.

‘Everyone loves her’

Abbie, 23, told The Courier: “Giving birth was an experience.

“I had to be C-sectioned, but it was still a good experience as it went well.

“Everyone in the family has been very excited – we’ve not had a baby in the family for quite a while now.

“My mum was at the hospital on the day and everyone came after that – it’s also Reece’s parent’s eighth grandchild.

Great-great-grandmother Liza Nicol with Louella.
Great-great-grandmother Liza Nicol with Louella. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Everyone loves her – they see her all the time.

“It’s unusual having a great-great-granny – I don’t think many people have that.

“My great-granny [Liza] is particularly excited as she wanted a wee girl and she’s happy to have been able to see her.”

Everyone in the family currently lives in Blairgowrie apart from Liza and Willie, who live in Aberfeldy.

The five generation perthshire family looking at Louella on a couch
Louella has brought great joy to the family since her birth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Louella’s great-grandmother, Elizabeth, said: “We are a close family and we are always here for each other.

“It’s been so nice to see the family grow – we’re over the moon about it.

“She’s just adorable and looks like a little doll.

“Louella definitely looks like her mum – especially with the shape of her nice blue eyes.”

Jamie, who works as a mechanic, added: “I was dreading becoming a grandfather initially as it made me feel like I was getting old – but it’s been nice.

“Louella has brought a bit of joy to the whole family.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A car wades through flood waters in Dundee.
Warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Perthshire and Fife
Perth and Kinross Council grey bins lined up for distribution.
Perth and Kinross bins being delivered by company 448 miles away
Connor Campbell.
Holidaymakers claim former Crieff travel agent took money then failed to book trips
Wilson Court in Kinross
Jewellery stolen during break-in at Kinross home
Flowers left where Rab would stand selling the Big Issue.
Tributes to 'one-in-a-million' Perth Big Issue seller Rab Lakie
The council van parked in Pitlochry
Council admits 'unacceptable' parking by wardens in Pitlochry
7
The Flying Scotsman Locomotive involved in the crash
Multiple casualties after collision involving Flying Scotsman and Royal Scotsman at Aviemore
3
A car crashed on Dundee Road in Perth
Car left badly damages after Perth city centre crash
A look inside of the planned transformation of Auchterarder picture house.
Plans approved to restore Auchterarder picture house to former glory
Michael Wilson and Nip
Perthshire farmers tell of 'distressing' moment pick-up stolen with dog inside

Conversation