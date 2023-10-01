Perthshire family have five living generations after birth of baby Louella

The arrival of a newborn baby means a Perthshire family have five generations alive at once.

Parents Abbie Clark and Reece Malone welcomed Louella to the family on August 30, when Abbie gave birth at Ninewells Hospital.

Louella’s grandfather is Jamie Clark 45, her great-grandmother is Elizabeth Clark, 62, and her great-great-grandparents are Liza, 87, and Willie Nicol, 86.

‘Everyone loves her’

Abbie, 23, told The Courier: “Giving birth was an experience.

“I had to be C-sectioned, but it was still a good experience as it went well.

“Everyone in the family has been very excited – we’ve not had a baby in the family for quite a while now.

“My mum was at the hospital on the day and everyone came after that – it’s also Reece’s parent’s eighth grandchild.

“Everyone loves her – they see her all the time.

“It’s unusual having a great-great-granny – I don’t think many people have that.

“My great-granny [Liza] is particularly excited as she wanted a wee girl and she’s happy to have been able to see her.”

Everyone in the family currently lives in Blairgowrie apart from Liza and Willie, who live in Aberfeldy.

Louella’s great-grandmother, Elizabeth, said: “We are a close family and we are always here for each other.

“It’s been so nice to see the family grow – we’re over the moon about it.

“She’s just adorable and looks like a little doll.

“Louella definitely looks like her mum – especially with the shape of her nice blue eyes.”

Jamie, who works as a mechanic, added: “I was dreading becoming a grandfather initially as it made me feel like I was getting old – but it’s been nice.

“Louella has brought a bit of joy to the whole family.”