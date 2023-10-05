Pictures as Perth College UHI students enjoy graduation ceremony

Almost 300 Perth College UHI students were joined by family, friends and guests in a celebration of their achievements at the annual graduation ceremony.

They were presented with their degrees, diplomas, certificates and awards at Perth Concert Hall on Thursday.

Entertainment from UHI Perth musical theatre students preceded the opening of the ceremony by Vicki Nairn, interim principal and vice-chancellor, University of the Highlands and Islands.

The graduation and celebration of success and achievement of UHI degrees, diplomas and certificates was followed by SQA certificates and diplomas and awards for individual achievement.

Katie Long, owner of Brown and Black’s restaurant in Scone, was awarded UHI Perth alumnus of the year.

She said: “I live and breathe hospitality, it’s all I have ever known.

“Our focus is on offering our customers great service that makes them want to return time and time again.”

The closing address was given by Graham Watson, Chair, board of management, UHI Perth.

A procession through the city followed the event.

Pictures

All pictures by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.