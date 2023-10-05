Pictures as Perth College UHI students enjoy graduation ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pictures as Perth College UHI students enjoy graduation ceremony

Almost 300 Perth College UHI students celebrated with family, friends and guests.

Left to right is Cai Macdonald, Kelli Cochrane-Sharp, Daniel Ferguson, Bethany Calderwood, Charlie Page, Jen Austin (lecturer) and Arrianna Loughran, all graduating in Bsc Sports and Fitness. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Left to right is Cai Macdonald, Kelli Cochrane-Sharp, Daniel Ferguson, Bethany Calderwood, Charlie Page, Jen Austin (lecturer) and Arrianna Loughran, all graduating in Bsc Sports and Fitness. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

Almost 300 Perth College UHI students were joined by family, friends and guests in a celebration of their achievements at the annual graduation ceremony.

They were presented with their degrees, diplomas, certificates and awards at Perth Concert Hall on Thursday.

Entertainment from UHI Perth musical theatre students preceded the opening of the ceremony by Vicki Nairn, interim principal and vice-chancellor, University of the Highlands and Islands.

The graduation and celebration of success and achievement of UHI degrees, diplomas and certificates was followed by SQA certificates and diplomas and awards for individual achievement.

Katie Long, owner of Brown and Black’s restaurant in Scone,  was awarded UHI Perth alumnus of the year.

She said: “I live and breathe hospitality, it’s all I have ever known.

“Our focus is on offering our customers great service that makes them want to return time and time again.”

The closing address was given by Graham Watson, Chair, board of management, UHI Perth.

A procession through the city followed the event.

Pictures

All pictures by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Pipers from the procession.
Graduates follow the procession.
Pipers having a good laugh during the procession.
A rainy day but lots of smiles.
City of Perth Pipe Major Alistair Duthie kicks off the event.
Proud friends and family watch the graduation.
Graduates applaud their fellow graduates.
At the front left is Rhian Gray and to the right is Maureen Fox who both received a Post Graduate Diploma in Education.
Emily Macleay-Gauld who is originally from New Hampshire, USA and now in Perth graduated in Popular Music.
Maureen Fox received a Post Graduate Diploma in Education.
From left to right is Lucy Cooke and Iona Brownell who have graduated in Visual Communication and Design.
Graduates celebrating together.
Kathryn Lyneborg who is the Subject Leader Administration & Information Technology holding the mace.
Left to right is Amy Brown and Charley Sweeney who graduated in HNC Childhood Practice.
Danilo Rigliaco graduated with a Teacher Qualification in Further Education.
Graduates proudly carry their graduation scrolls.

More from Perth & Kinross

Bank of Scotland in Kinross
Council calls for banking hubs in Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Kinross
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Concern as Perth and Kinross Council faces £12m deficit
Disposable vape cartridges.
Illegal vapes worth £2,350 seized at Errol Market
Nina Mclaren, 1 with dad David at the Enchanted Forest.Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pitlochry's Enchanted Forest: Photos and review ahead of big opening night
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Steak bake assault Picture shows; James Russell. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2023
Jail for Perth thug who hurled Greggs steak bake at woman in street
CR0045149, Jamie Buchan, Perth. HMP Perth Inspection. Picture shows; HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben attended HMP Perth today, Wednesday 4 October to deliver a presentation of the findings to Prison Governor Andrew Hodge and his staff. The Inspectorates only major criticism was the shared cells in A and B Hall - inspectors found that they fell well before the standard for double cells and consideration should be given to making them single occupancy. Wednesday 4th October, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Prison chiefs urged to tackle 'cramped' living conditions in HMP Perth
Scone fireman Ryan Witkowski.
Heroic Scone firefighter commended for saving eight people while off-duty
Lochmanor Lodges Holiday Park, near Dunnin
Council to probe alleged breach of 'holiday only' rule at luxury Perthshire lodge park
Cross Tay Link Road
Names revealed for Cross Tay Link Road and its bridge across Tay
A map of The Met Office yellow weather warning for parts of southern, western and northern Perthshire.
Fresh warning for heavy rain in parts of Perthshire

Conversation