Innoflate announces temporary closure of Dundee branch

Innoflate has announced the temporary closure of their Dundee branch.

The owners of inflatable theme park announced the closure on Thursday evening.

Located beside Dobbies at Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth, Innoflate opened in March 2022.

The centre’s doors will close immediately, and the company has contacted people who are affected by the news.

They also state that they will contact those who have bookings after Wednesday November 29.

On Facebook, they wrote: “Due to unforeseen circumstances outside of the main company’s control, the park will be temporarily closed while Innoflate works hard to re-establish the capacity of its Dundee venue.

“Innoflate is supporting all staff while the site is closed and is committed to its Dundee/Angus venue, and all the team there.

“Although disappointing to be closed when so many families are looking to entertain their children, Innoflate has contacted those people affected to apologise for the inconvenience, and to resolve this and issue refunds.

“Bookings from the 29th of November onwards, will be contacted in due course, once we have a further update and we appreciate your patience whilst we resolve this.

“This is an ‘isolated issue’ involving the franchise site at Dundee, with no other parks affected.”

Closure announcement confuses customers

Customers have been left puzzled by the shock announcement.

Roz Munro said: “It’s one of the busiest places I have seen, so wonder what’s happened.”

Cheryl Thomson asked: “For how long? Weeks? Months?”

Ross McAinsh said: “Why has the facility closed? This statement is so vague.

“Is the facilities being upgraded, flooding or something else?”

The company has advised customers to visit their website to find out when they will reveal when the Dundee outlet will reopen.