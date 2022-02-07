Innoflate Dundee: All you need to know about the new inflatable park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Innoflate Dundee: All you need to know about the new inflatable park

By Richard Rooney
February 7 2022, 1.36pm Updated: February 7 2022, 1.51pm
A floor plan for Innoflate park planned at Ethiebeaton, Monifieth.
A floor plan for Innoflate park planned at Ethiebeaton, Monifieth.

Innoflate Dundee, a new inflatable adventure park, is coming to Monifieth.

Hundreds of families are already excited by the news of a new entertainment option in the area.

But what can we expect the new park to offer? And will it be worth a visit?

What is Innoflate Dundee and who is it for?

Innoflate centres are easiest described as being like giant bouncy castles.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the Innoflate parks is that they are not just for children. Adults are also welcome.

The only restrictions are for under-4s, who must be accompanied by a paying adult.

The company also runs “Innotot” sessions for its youngest visitors.

Where is Innoflate Dundee?

Although to be known as “Innoflate Dundee”, the attraction will actually be just over the border in Angus.

It will be built in the former House of Angus retail unit beside Dobbies at Ethiebeaton Park on the outskirts of Monifieth. The postcode for satnav is DD5 4HB.

What will Innoflate Dundee cost?

Innoflate already operates three parks in Scotland, including one further up the east coast in Aberdeen.

Dundee’s prices have yet to be confirmed, but the other centres give an indication.

A standard one-hour bounce session costs £9.95 in Aberdeen. The cost is the same for adults and children. A two-hour session is £14.95 a head.

Prices are slightly cheaper in Cumbernauld, but slightly more expensive in Livingston.

There are also special rates for themed sessions, such as a Friday and Saturday night “disco”, party rates and a “relaxed” Sunday evening option.

When is Innoflate Dundee’s opening date?

There is no confirmed opening date yet, but work on construction was due to begin on February 7.

Recruitment for around 20 jobs at the site is expected to start in March, and the company hopes to be open before Easter in April.

Inside Innoflate Aberdeen. Expect similar in Monifieth very soon.

What are Innoflate Dundee’s opening hours?

Again, the exact plans for Dundee have not been confirmed.

But all of the other existing centres in Scotland are open seven days a week from 10am.

They usually close at 8pm but stay open until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The first hour in the morning is generally reserved for “Innotots” sessions.

Innoflate TripAdvisor reviews

Looking at Innoflate’s closest existing park, in Aberdeen, the reviews are generally positive.

On TripAdvisor, it scores 3.5 out of 5 stars, and is ranked 18th of 37 “fun activities and games” options in the city.

Most people seem to enjoy the experience and highlight that it offers a rare chance for full families to play together.

We took our 2 children (9 and 4) and they loved every second. The staff are great and there is a very quick safety induction video to start which even the kids can follow and understand. The park is one massive bouncy castle and even me (37) loved every second – it is tiring but really enjoyable.”

TripAdvisor reviewer Ben G

However, negative reviews tend to highlight the centre sometimes being too busy, issues with children’s parties and prices in the café.

Booked my daughter’s birthday party here – really wish I’d spent my money elsewhere. On arrival the desk was heaving, I was there early and it took an age to check the party in making us late to begin with. The place was chaos. Far too many people in there. We were shown to the café and the party table and it was far too busy.”

TripAdvisor reviewer MrsPlod2010

Innoflate Google reviews

The reaction is very similar over on Google, where Innoflate Aberdeen scores 3.8 out of 5.

The main feeling is that most children love it, but parents again raise some issues with parties.

Some also mention that the play can become too boisterous for some younger children.

Where can I get more information?

Innoflate Dundee is already on Facebook.

We will also be keeping track of the development and bringing you more news as the opening date approaches.

