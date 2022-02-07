Innoflate Dundee: All you need to know about the new inflatable park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Innoflate Dundee, a new inflatable adventure park, is coming to Monifieth.

Hundreds of families are already excited by the news of a new entertainment option in the area.

But what can we expect the new park to offer? And will it be worth a visit?

What is Innoflate Dundee and who is it for?

Innoflate centres are easiest described as being like giant bouncy castles.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the Innoflate parks is that they are not just for children. Adults are also welcome.

The only restrictions are for under-4s, who must be accompanied by a paying adult.

The company also runs “Innotot” sessions for its youngest visitors.

Where is Innoflate Dundee?

Although to be known as “Innoflate Dundee”, the attraction will actually be just over the border in Angus.

It will be built in the former House of Angus retail unit beside Dobbies at Ethiebeaton Park on the outskirts of Monifieth. The postcode for satnav is DD5 4HB.

What will Innoflate Dundee cost?

Innoflate already operates three parks in Scotland, including one further up the east coast in Aberdeen.

Dundee’s prices have yet to be confirmed, but the other centres give an indication.

A standard one-hour bounce session costs £9.95 in Aberdeen. The cost is the same for adults and children. A two-hour session is £14.95 a head.

Prices are slightly cheaper in Cumbernauld, but slightly more expensive in Livingston.

There are also special rates for themed sessions, such as a Friday and Saturday night “disco”, party rates and a “relaxed” Sunday evening option.

When is Innoflate Dundee’s opening date?

There is no confirmed opening date yet, but work on construction was due to begin on February 7.

Recruitment for around 20 jobs at the site is expected to start in March, and the company hopes to be open before Easter in April.

What are Innoflate Dundee’s opening hours?

Again, the exact plans for Dundee have not been confirmed.

But all of the other existing centres in Scotland are open seven days a week from 10am.

They usually close at 8pm but stay open until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The first hour in the morning is generally reserved for “Innotots” sessions.

Innoflate TripAdvisor reviews

Looking at Innoflate’s closest existing park, in Aberdeen, the reviews are generally positive.

On TripAdvisor, it scores 3.5 out of 5 stars, and is ranked 18th of 37 “fun activities and games” options in the city.

Most people seem to enjoy the experience and highlight that it offers a rare chance for full families to play together.

We took our 2 children (9 and 4) and they loved every second. The staff are great and there is a very quick safety induction video to start which even the kids can follow and understand. The park is one massive bouncy castle and even me (37) loved every second – it is tiring but really enjoyable.” TripAdvisor reviewer Ben G

However, negative reviews tend to highlight the centre sometimes being too busy, issues with children’s parties and prices in the café.

Booked my daughter’s birthday party here – really wish I’d spent my money elsewhere. On arrival the desk was heaving, I was there early and it took an age to check the party in making us late to begin with. The place was chaos. Far too many people in there. We were shown to the café and the party table and it was far too busy.” TripAdvisor reviewer MrsPlod2010

Innoflate Google reviews

The reaction is very similar over on Google, where Innoflate Aberdeen scores 3.8 out of 5.

The main feeling is that most children love it, but parents again raise some issues with parties.

Some also mention that the play can become too boisterous for some younger children.

Where can I get more information?

Innoflate Dundee is already on Facebook.

We will also be keeping track of the development and bringing you more news as the opening date approaches.