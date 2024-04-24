Kirkton Community Centre given stay of execution following legal challenge against closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Kirkton Community Centre given stay of execution following legal challenge against closure

Councillors agreed to shut the longstanding community centre last year and the building was expected to close by the end the year.

By Laura Devlin
Kirkton Community Centre and Library. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirkton Community Centre and Library. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Kirkton Community Centre has been given a stay of execution from Dundee City Council after a legal challenge was raised over the decision to close it.

Councillors had previously agreed to shut the longstanding community centre last October and the building was expected to close by the end the year.

The local authority planned to implement a “community hub” model in its place, with St Pauls Academy and Baldragon Academy being opened to the public to be used as community facilities.

However the decision to shutter the centre, which has served the Kirkton Community for over 50 years, proved to be controversial.

Concerns over closure timing

The body running the facility – the Kirkton Local Management Group (KLMG) – said that although they supported the closure, they were concerned it would happen too soon.

They also believe some services offered by the centre are better suited outside of St Pauls and Baldragon and called for a new fit for purpose facility.

A community hub would’ve been created at St Pauls Academy instead. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

And in January, a legal challenge was raised against the council’s decision by the Govan Law Centre (GLC), a non-for-profit legal practice based in Glasgow.

The practice said they were acting on behalf of two clients who claimed Dundee City Council failed to carry out a formative consultation to gauge what impact the closure would have on local people with disabilities.

It was also claimed the decision to close Kirkton Community Centre discriminated against the petitioners as disabled service users and was unlawful under the 2010 Equality Act.

‘Service will remain open, pending further consideration’

It’s now been confirmed Dundee City Council has agreed to reconsider the future of the centre.

A GLC spokesperson said: “Parties have today (April 24) agreed that DCC will not implement the council’s decision to close the community centre and library.

“The service will remain open, pending further consideration of the future of the community centre and library by DCC.

“Court proceedings will be “sisted” – placed on hold pending this reconsideration.”

A spokesperson for KLMG said they are working with Dundee City Council on the future plans for the centre.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson added: “No action to implement the council’s decision of October 23 will be taken pending further consideration by the council or further order of the court.”

More from Dundee

The shell of the car following the wilful car fire on Sandeman Street in Dundee
Police probe 'wilful' car fire on Dundee street
SookSouk owner Sharyn Farnan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'I closed my Dundee clothes shop after things got really grim - now I…
Mr Sinclair was working for DK Logs at Aberfeldy when the fatal accident happened. Image: Google.
Death of man in Aberfeldy accident to be probed by sheriff
Robin Alcorn faces prison. Image: Facebook.
Car thief hit child with stolen vehicle in Dundee and led police on wild…
Joseph Buick.
Former Ferry firefighter must compensate woman he sexually assaulted in pub
Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Ferry pensioner admits causing head-on crash that left two dead
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
Dundee Overgate bosses relocating some shops in bid to accommodate 'considerable' interest from retailers
Olympia was forced to close its pools at the start of February
Olympia Dundee reopening plans confirmed after latest 3-month closure
4
CR0043339, Bryan Copland, Dundee. Fresh shots of Xplore Dundee buses/bus stops/passengers ahead of next week's strike action. Picture shows: Xplore bus, Commercial Street, Dundee, 06th June 2023. Image: Kim 0Cessford / DC Thomson
Dozens of Dundee bus stops could be axed to reduce journey times
11
The Olympia leisure centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
How The Courier campaigned for Dundee Olympia probe
2

Conversation