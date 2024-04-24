Kirkton Community Centre given stay of execution following legal challenge against closure

Kirkton Community Centre has been given a stay of execution from Dundee City Council after a legal challenge was raised over the decision to close it.

Councillors had previously agreed to shut the longstanding community centre last October and the building was expected to close by the end the year.

The local authority planned to implement a “community hub” model in its place, with St Pauls Academy and Baldragon Academy being opened to the public to be used as community facilities.

However the decision to shutter the centre, which has served the Kirkton Community for over 50 years, proved to be controversial.

Concerns over closure timing

The body running the facility – the Kirkton Local Management Group (KLMG) – said that although they supported the closure, they were concerned it would happen too soon.

They also believe some services offered by the centre are better suited outside of St Pauls and Baldragon and called for a new fit for purpose facility.

And in January, a legal challenge was raised against the council’s decision by the Govan Law Centre (GLC), a non-for-profit legal practice based in Glasgow.

The practice said they were acting on behalf of two clients who claimed Dundee City Council failed to carry out a formative consultation to gauge what impact the closure would have on local people with disabilities.

It was also claimed the decision to close Kirkton Community Centre discriminated against the petitioners as disabled service users and was unlawful under the 2010 Equality Act.

‘Service will remain open, pending further consideration’

It’s now been confirmed Dundee City Council has agreed to reconsider the future of the centre.

A GLC spokesperson said: “Parties have today (April 24) agreed that DCC will not implement the council’s decision to close the community centre and library.

“The service will remain open, pending further consideration of the future of the community centre and library by DCC.

“Court proceedings will be “sisted” – placed on hold pending this reconsideration.”

A spokesperson for KLMG said they are working with Dundee City Council on the future plans for the centre.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson added: “No action to implement the council’s decision of October 23 will be taken pending further consideration by the council or further order of the court.”