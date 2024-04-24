Montrose director Peter Davidson elected to SPFL board

Montrose director Peter Davidson has been appointed to the SPFL board.

He was formally elected during the governing body’s general meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Davidson will represent Scottish League One and League Two clubs and takes over from former Forfar Athletic director Alastair Donald who stepped down in January.

Since then, Davidson – who has served the SPFL as an alternative director since the beginning of the season – has fulfilled Donald’s duties and Wednesday’s meeting confirmed he will remain in the role until the end of the current campaign.

The Spartans chairman Craig Graham takes over from Davidson after being voted in as the new alternate director for League One and League Two until the end of the season.

Elections for the 2024/25 roles are due to be held at the SPFL’s annual general meeting on June 11.