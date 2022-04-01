VIDEO: First look at Innoflate Dundee ahead of opening this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

VIDEO: First look at Innoflate Dundee ahead of opening this weekend

By Matteo Bell
April 1 2022, 6.20pm Updated: April 1 2022, 6.33pm
Innoflate Dundee opens this weekend.
Tayside’s first-ever inflatable theme park is set to open this weekend – just in time for the Easter holidays.

Innoflate Dundee has taken up the former House of Angus building at Ethiebeaton Park in Monifieth.

Customers will be able to bounce into the 16,000 sq ft attraction from 11am on Saturday (April 2).

The centre has taken over the former House of Angus building.
The course includes huge slides and obstacles.
The centre also includes a cafe.

It is the company’s fourth inflatable park, with centres already open in Aberdeen, Livingston and Cumbernauld.

General manager Mark Stevenson said: “What this brings to Dundee, especially off the back of the pandemic, is something new, something exciting, something fun for the whole family to be involved in.

“This building has been empty for over four years now so to see it occupied – it’s going to bring a lot of business to other areas.

“We’ve got the commercial areas next to the roundabout, and Monifieth and Arbroath.

“There’s something for everybody.”

The huge course features multiple slides and climbing areas, along with other inflatable obstacles.

More than 30 staff members have been taken on board.
Kids and adults can enjoy the inflatables.
General manager Mark Stevenson.

Both children and adults are welcome – and the venue plans to hold ‘Innotot’ sessions for younger kids.

Up to 120 people can be on the inflatables at any one time.

A total of 35 workers have been employed to run the venue.

👷 We've been busy the last 2 days building the park for your guys.🎥 Here's a time lapse of the build. Sessions are filling up for the next 2 weeks. Book your slot online now at www.Innoflate.co.uk.

Posted by Innoflate Dundee on Friday, 1 April 2022

Mark, 29, added: “I had a shot yesterday with my children, it was really fun.

“The course is amazing. It’s huge, it fills the entire building.

“Lots of slides, interactive games, lots of space to be chasing each other around in.”

Innoflate Dundee: All you need to know about the new inflatable park

