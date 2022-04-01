VIDEO: First look at Innoflate Dundee ahead of opening this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tayside’s first-ever inflatable theme park is set to open this weekend – just in time for the Easter holidays.

Innoflate Dundee has taken up the former House of Angus building at Ethiebeaton Park in Monifieth.

Customers will be able to bounce into the 16,000 sq ft attraction from 11am on Saturday (April 2).

It is the company’s fourth inflatable park, with centres already open in Aberdeen, Livingston and Cumbernauld.

General manager Mark Stevenson said: “What this brings to Dundee, especially off the back of the pandemic, is something new, something exciting, something fun for the whole family to be involved in.

“This building has been empty for over four years now so to see it occupied – it’s going to bring a lot of business to other areas.

“We’ve got the commercial areas next to the roundabout, and Monifieth and Arbroath.

“There’s something for everybody.”

The huge course features multiple slides and climbing areas, along with other inflatable obstacles.

Both children and adults are welcome – and the venue plans to hold ‘Innotot’ sessions for younger kids.

Up to 120 people can be on the inflatables at any one time.

A total of 35 workers have been employed to run the venue.

👷 We've been busy the last 2 days building the park for your guys.🎥 Here's a time lapse of the build. Sessions are filling up for the next 2 weeks. Book your slot online now at www.Innoflate.co.uk. Posted by Innoflate Dundee on Friday, 1 April 2022

Mark, 29, added: “I had a shot yesterday with my children, it was really fun.

“The course is amazing. It’s huge, it fills the entire building.

“Lots of slides, interactive games, lots of space to be chasing each other around in.”