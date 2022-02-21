Innoflate Dundee: New theme park will cost £250,000 and create 30 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Innoflate Dundee: New theme park will cost £250,000 and create 30 jobs

By Rob McLaren
February 21 2022, 5.06pm Updated: February 21 2022, 5.19pm
Kids playing at the Innoflate in Aberdeen.
Kids playing at the Innoflate in Aberdeen.

The company behind the new Innoflate Dundee theme park is recruiting for 30 jobs as it reveals more details about the attraction.

Innoflate announced plans earlier this month for its fourth venue at Ethiebeaton Park near Monifieth.

Innoflate centres are easiest described as being like giant bouncy castles.

Construction work has now started to transform the former House of Angus retail premises.

Innoflate Dundee is due to open at the start of April, in time for the school Easter holidays.

Floor plans for the new Innoflate site in Dundee.

Since 2018 the company has opened premises in Cumbernauld, Livingston and Aberdeen.

More details for new Tayside inflatable attraction

Chief executive Darren Margach has revealed more details about the 16,000 sq ft attraction.

He said up to 120 people will be able to go into the inflatable at once. In addition, a café would be able to accommodate 150 people.

The new venue will be a £250,000 investment.

He said Innoflate will be attractive to people of all ages with some activities and events designed for adults only.

These will include circuit-based fitness classes, weekend discos and corporate team building sessions.

Innoflate operations director Sarah Davidson, director Ross Anderson and chief executive Darren Margach outside the new Innoflate Dundee premises.

Explaining the reasons for coming to Tayside, he said: “We’ve been keen to enter the Dundee market for some time, not least because we’ve welcomed so many Dundee and Angus-based families to Innoflate Aberdeen.

“This is not a typical play venue.

“It’s been designed as a multi-generational experience and offers Dundee one of the few truly family-orientated activities where we can expect to see everyone, from toddlers to grandparents enjoying the bounce together.

“We’re committed to ensuring that every single visitor is comfortable, hence our wide range of options for all ages and abilities.  These include additional support needs sessions.”

Innoflate Dundee renovation and jobs

The House of Angus retail outlet, beside Dobbies, has been unoccupied for over four years.

There were plans to open a PureGym at the site in 2020 but this did not go ahead despite having planning permission.

Ellon company Home Systems Scotland is undertaking electrical, joinery, plumbing and security work on site.

Work to transform House of Angus into Innoflate Dundee is under way. Picture: Home Systems Scotland.

Innoflate operations director Sarah Davidson said the opportunity to regenerate this local landmark was part of the appeal.

She said: “As we all know, Dundee is on an upward trajectory with the regeneration of commercial property, old and new, very much a part of that journey.

“We’re delighted to contribute to that, particularly as it breathes new life into a somewhat neglected corner of an otherwise thriving location.

Kids playing at the Innoflate in Aberdeen – there are jobs available at Innoflate Dundee.

“Equally, having previously focused upon warehouse-style venues, the successful renovation of the retail complex-style property at Ethiebeaton has broadened our own horizons when it comes to future expansion.”

The company plans to announce the launch of its fifth and sixth branches of Innoflate in the coming months.

Among the Dundee jobs available are assistant general manager, supervisor, café staff, park safety marshal and receptionist. The jobs are listed on Indeed.

Innoflate Dundee: All you need to know about the new inflatable park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier