Innoflate Dundee: New theme park will cost £250,000 and create 30 jobs

The company behind the new Innoflate Dundee theme park is recruiting for 30 jobs as it reveals more details about the attraction.

Innoflate announced plans earlier this month for its fourth venue at Ethiebeaton Park near Monifieth.

Innoflate centres are easiest described as being like giant bouncy castles.

Construction work has now started to transform the former House of Angus retail premises.

Innoflate Dundee is due to open at the start of April, in time for the school Easter holidays.

Since 2018 the company has opened premises in Cumbernauld, Livingston and Aberdeen.

More details for new Tayside inflatable attraction

Chief executive Darren Margach has revealed more details about the 16,000 sq ft attraction.

He said up to 120 people will be able to go into the inflatable at once. In addition, a café would be able to accommodate 150 people.

The new venue will be a £250,000 investment.

He said Innoflate will be attractive to people of all ages with some activities and events designed for adults only.

These will include circuit-based fitness classes, weekend discos and corporate team building sessions.

Explaining the reasons for coming to Tayside, he said: “We’ve been keen to enter the Dundee market for some time, not least because we’ve welcomed so many Dundee and Angus-based families to Innoflate Aberdeen.

“This is not a typical play venue.

“It’s been designed as a multi-generational experience and offers Dundee one of the few truly family-orientated activities where we can expect to see everyone, from toddlers to grandparents enjoying the bounce together.

“We’re committed to ensuring that every single visitor is comfortable, hence our wide range of options for all ages and abilities. These include additional support needs sessions.”

Innoflate Dundee renovation and jobs

The House of Angus retail outlet, beside Dobbies, has been unoccupied for over four years.

There were plans to open a PureGym at the site in 2020 but this did not go ahead despite having planning permission.

Ellon company Home Systems Scotland is undertaking electrical, joinery, plumbing and security work on site.

Innoflate operations director Sarah Davidson said the opportunity to regenerate this local landmark was part of the appeal.

She said: “As we all know, Dundee is on an upward trajectory with the regeneration of commercial property, old and new, very much a part of that journey.

“We’re delighted to contribute to that, particularly as it breathes new life into a somewhat neglected corner of an otherwise thriving location.

“Equally, having previously focused upon warehouse-style venues, the successful renovation of the retail complex-style property at Ethiebeaton has broadened our own horizons when it comes to future expansion.”

The company plans to announce the launch of its fifth and sixth branches of Innoflate in the coming months.

Among the Dundee jobs available are assistant general manager, supervisor, café staff, park safety marshal and receptionist. The jobs are listed on Indeed.