Mark McGhee gives Charlie Adam injury update as Dundee captain could remain sidelined

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Mark McGhee gives Charlie Adam injury update as Dundee captain could remain sidelined

By Scott Lorimer
February 21 2022, 5.09pm
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam is a major doubt for Wednesday’s crucial Premiership clash with St Mirren, it has been revealed.

Adam missed Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Celtic due to a back injury and looks set to miss the midweek game with the Buddies at Dens Park.

Mark McGhee also cast doubt over his availability for the following fixture with Livingston on Saturday.

Adam injury

The Dundee boss said his skipper had to sit out the Parkhead game after picking up the knock in training last week.

“He hurt his back on the AstroTurf,” he explained. “He did one of those twisty ones and he was lying down stretching and then it just stiffened up.”

Charlie Adam is likely to miss out Wednesday's game against St Mirren.
Charlie Adam is likely to miss out Wednesday’s game against St Mirren.

“So, we’ll see.

“I don’t know about Wednesday, probably not. Saturday? Perhaps.

“But it’s one of those ones, he might wake up tomorrow and it’s clicked back and it’s fine.”

‘Real footballing team’

Meanwhile, McGhee has pledged to Dundee fans that they will soon be watching a team that plays the ball around the deck.

The Dee gaffer was pleased with aspects of his side’s game against Celtic on Sunday, particularly when they played the ball to feet.

Their chances were few and far between, but the Dark Blues looked dangerous going forward with neat passes played by the likes of Niall McGinn, Max Anderson and Paul McMullan.

Max Anderson played well against Celtic.
Max Anderson played well against Celtic.

McGhee says he is looking to increase that aspect in Dundee’s game for their remaining fixtures.

“That preparedness to get the ball down and run with it and pass the ball is so important.

“We can develop that.

“Those guys who’ve seen my teams over the years know that I like the ball to be passed.

“That will come eventually, we will become a real footballing team with the same attitude that we showed today.”

3 Dundee points as Mark McGhee is given plenty of positives despite Celtic defeat

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier