Mark McGhee gives Charlie Adam injury update as Dundee captain could remain sidelined

Dundee captain Charlie Adam is a major doubt for Wednesday’s crucial Premiership clash with St Mirren, it has been revealed.

Adam missed Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Celtic due to a back injury and looks set to miss the midweek game with the Buddies at Dens Park.

Mark McGhee also cast doubt over his availability for the following fixture with Livingston on Saturday.

The Dundee boss said his skipper had to sit out the Parkhead game after picking up the knock in training last week.

“He hurt his back on the AstroTurf,” he explained. “He did one of those twisty ones and he was lying down stretching and then it just stiffened up.”

“So, we’ll see.

“I don’t know about Wednesday, probably not. Saturday? Perhaps.

“But it’s one of those ones, he might wake up tomorrow and it’s clicked back and it’s fine.”

‘Real footballing team’

Meanwhile, McGhee has pledged to Dundee fans that they will soon be watching a team that plays the ball around the deck.

The Dee gaffer was pleased with aspects of his side’s game against Celtic on Sunday, particularly when they played the ball to feet.

Their chances were few and far between, but the Dark Blues looked dangerous going forward with neat passes played by the likes of Niall McGinn, Max Anderson and Paul McMullan.

McGhee says he is looking to increase that aspect in Dundee’s game for their remaining fixtures.

“That preparedness to get the ball down and run with it and pass the ball is so important.

“We can develop that.

“Those guys who’ve seen my teams over the years know that I like the ball to be passed.

“That will come eventually, we will become a real footballing team with the same attitude that we showed today.”