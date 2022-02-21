3 Dundee talking points as Mark McGhee is given plenty of positives despite Celtic defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Dundee talking points as Mark McGhee is given plenty of positives despite Celtic defeat

By Scott Lorimer
February 21 2022, 12.15pm Updated: February 21 2022, 1.42pm
We take a look at three talking points from Dundee's defeat to Celtic.
Losing to a late Celtic goal was a real sickener for Dundee who had done so well against the league leaders.

But putting aside thoughts of ‘what could have been’, there were some real positive signs for the Dark Blues.

Yes, Mark McGhee’s side ended the weekend bottom of the Premiership but the new boss will have been pleased with the character and determination shown by his players.

Mark McGhee watched on from the stands.
He, and Simon Rusk, will look to build on that character for their run of three home games ahead of them.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from the Parkhead clash.

Penalty incident

Dundee should have had a penalty in the dying moments of the game.

He might not have meant it, but Jota handled the ball in the Celtic penalty area.

The Portuguese forward headed the ball on to his upper arm, before it grazed his outstretched hand.

The incident which saw Dundee denied a late penalty against Celtic.
Rules of the game state: “It is an offence if a player touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger.”

Mark McGhee was very diplomatic post-match, perhaps so given his current touchline ban, but he could have been forgiven at being incensed at Gavin Duncan’s decision to play on.

Game plan (almost) worked

On paper, it didn’t look good. Celtic had 81% of possession. Dundee attempted four shots to the host’s 19.

But the Dark Blues so nearly did it.

Right from the first whistle, they sat back and absorbed pressure.

At times, it looked like it was going to be unsustainable for 90 minutes but the Dee defence coped with most of what Ange Postecoglou’s side had to throw at them.

Dundee battled with Celtic for the full 90 minutes.
Going forward, they looked a threat too.

Danny Mullen got the opener and caused the Hopps’ defence problems throughout.

They also struggled to deal with the pace of Paul McMullan in the first half then the creativity of Niall McGinn in the second.

In the end, it was an attacking move that caused their downfall.

Luke McCowan burst up the park from a Celtic corner but he ran out of steam only for the Hoops to come back and get the late winner.

No ‘free-hit’

After the game, the Dundee bossed dismissed any notion of the Hoops being a ‘free hit’ for his side.

If the Dark Blues got beat 4-0 no one would have said it was unexpected.

Not only did they run the league leaders close, they also so nearly came away with a result.

The Dundee players celebrate after levelling the game at 2-2.
The majority of the near-60,000 crowd in Parkhead were left stunned not once but twice as they grabbed their goals against the run of play.

Bar the late winner, the only other time Dundee switched off was when Giakoumakis scored two in quick succession in the first half.

It was a tough defeat to take but if the Dark Blues can put in that drive and determination in their remaining fixtures, then they are in with a shout of survival.

