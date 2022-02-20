Dundee boss Mark McGhee gives verdict on last-minute penalty claim as Dee go down to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee gives verdict on last-minute penalty claim as Dee go down to Celtic

By Scott Lorimer
February 20 2022, 7.41pm Updated: February 20 2022, 7.52pm
The incident which saw Dundee denied a late penalty against Celtic.
The incident which saw Dundee denied a late penalty against Celtic.

Mark McGhee believes Dundee had a case for a penalty in the dying moments of the game, with the ball appearing to hit the arm of Celtic ace Jota.

The Dark Blues fell behind to a late Giorgos Giakoumakis goal and that looked to be the end of the action until the visitors had a final surge forward.

The Dundee players appeal for the penalty.
The Dundee players appeal for the penalty.

Cammy Kerr played the ball in to a packed Celtic box with Jordan McGhee and Jota jumping for the header. But the ball seemingly hit the on-loan Benfica forward’s arm as he attempted to head clear.

Despite protests from Dundee players, referee Gavin Duncan waved play on.

‘It hit a hand’

Mark McGhee, who watched his first game as Dee boss from the stands, felt a spot kick could have been given, but he had no complaints about the overall result.

“I don’t know what the technicalities of it are,” he said. “But it hit a hand and I’ve seen it on the video lots of times.

“But I think the referee said the boy who headed it, head it on to his own hand.

“I mean, don’t ask me, in my day if it hit the hand it was a penalty.

“But I’ve got no excuse with that.

Mark McGhee watched on from the stands.
Mark McGhee watched on from the stands.

“We didn’t lose really because of that.

“Celtic are a terrific team at the moment and they are likely to beat you.

“We’re more interested in our own performances than anybody else’s.”

Dundee opened the scoring through Danny Mullen on 26 minutes.

But they found themselves behind in the space of minutes with Giakoumakis bagging a quick-fire double to put the hosts 2-1 at half-time.

The visitors stunned the Parkhead side for a second time with Ryan Sweeney heading in to make it 2-2.

It looked like Dundee were going to hang on for a point but up popped the Greek forward on the 86th minute to complete his hat-trick and send the Dark Blues home empty-handed.

Celtic 3-2 Dundee: Late Giakoumakis winner breaks Dee hearts after gutsy Parkhead display

