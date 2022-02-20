Man reported for traffic offence after car flips in Broughty Ferry By Katy Scott February 20 2022, 8.47pm Updated: February 20 2022, 9.05pm The car flipped onto its roof after the crash. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Dundee Two in hospital after car crash in Fife village Dundee city centre road reopened after loose flagpole repaired Police slam ‘infantile behaviour’ after more youths arrested in Dundee