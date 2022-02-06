New inflatable theme park set to open in Dundee before Easter Holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

New inflatable theme park set to open in Dundee before Easter Holidays

By Amie Flett
February 6 2022, 12.34pm Updated: February 6 2022, 12.36pm
Kids playing at the Innoflate in Aberdeen.
Kids playing at the Innoflate in Aberdeen.

The former House of Angus building in Monifieth will be transformed into a 12,000 sq ft inflatable theme park in March.

Innoflate have announced plans for a brand new theme park in the former House of Angus building in Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth.

The inflatable park is the fourth to be launched in Scotland after the success of centres in Aberdeen, Livingston and Cumbernauld.

Floor plans for the new Innoflate site in Dundee.

Operations Director at Innoflate, Sarah Davidson, said she has high hopes for the parks success as being the first of it’s kind in Dundee.

“We felt there wasn’t really anything else in the area that was great for both children and adults,” Sarah said.

“That’s the great beauty of this, you can use it as a two year old or you can use it as a 55-year-old.

Kids playing at the Innoflate in Aberdeen.

“It’s really unrestricted in a way that so many age demographics can use it.”

Formally the House of Angus building was home to retail outlets and a cafe but has remained vacant since it shut in 2018.

There were previous plans to open a PureGym at the site back in 2020 which were axed last year despite despite all planning permissions being granted.

‘Committed to Dundee’

Sarah said the company are making a “significant investment” in the former House of Angus building and begin construction on the site on Monday.

“We’ve got works to do in the building and then the park itself is being commissioned at the moment,” Sarah said.

“We felt the area was crying out for redevelopment and the building had been sitting empty for so long it was just a great space for us to be able to use.

The House of Angus unit in Ethiebearton Park Monifieth.

“We’re significantly investing in the building for the next 10 years so it’s a big investment for us to put the park in but we really think it’s worth it, we’re committed to Dundee, and we think it’s a great new venue.”

The inflatable park will be available to hire for birthday and events and will also include a cafe.

The company is looking to hire around 20 full-time and part-time staff, with recruitment beginning in March.

