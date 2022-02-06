New inflatable theme park set to open in Dundee before Easter Holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The former House of Angus building in Monifieth will be transformed into a 12,000 sq ft inflatable theme park in March.

Innoflate have announced plans for a brand new theme park in the former House of Angus building in Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth.

The inflatable park is the fourth to be launched in Scotland after the success of centres in Aberdeen, Livingston and Cumbernauld.

Operations Director at Innoflate, Sarah Davidson, said she has high hopes for the parks success as being the first of it’s kind in Dundee.

“We felt there wasn’t really anything else in the area that was great for both children and adults,” Sarah said.

“That’s the great beauty of this, you can use it as a two year old or you can use it as a 55-year-old.

“It’s really unrestricted in a way that so many age demographics can use it.”

Formally the House of Angus building was home to retail outlets and a cafe but has remained vacant since it shut in 2018.

There were previous plans to open a PureGym at the site back in 2020 which were axed last year despite despite all planning permissions being granted.

‘Committed to Dundee’

Sarah said the company are making a “significant investment” in the former House of Angus building and begin construction on the site on Monday.

“We’ve got works to do in the building and then the park itself is being commissioned at the moment,” Sarah said.

“We felt the area was crying out for redevelopment and the building had been sitting empty for so long it was just a great space for us to be able to use.

“We’re significantly investing in the building for the next 10 years so it’s a big investment for us to put the park in but we really think it’s worth it, we’re committed to Dundee, and we think it’s a great new venue.”

The inflatable park will be available to hire for birthday and events and will also include a cafe.

The company is looking to hire around 20 full-time and part-time staff, with recruitment beginning in March.