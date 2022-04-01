Sunniest March on record for Dundee – but will it last into April?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Sunniest March on record for Dundee – but will it last into April?

By Neil Henderson
April 1 2022, 6.46pm
The Stewart family in Broughty Ferry on Mother's Day: Marianne, 5, Angus, 8, Rebecca and Gary.
The Stewart family in Broughty Ferry on Mother's Day: Marianne, 5, Angus, 8, Rebecca and Gary.

Sunny Dundee has lived up to its title – after recording its sunniest March on record.

Experts at the James Hutton Institute recorded 170.9 hours of sunshine as spring well and truly arrived in the city.

That is the most since its records began in 1954.

Locals enjoying the sun at Slessor Gardens in early March.

It beats the previous best set back in 2009 when Dundee recorded 169.7 hours of sun.

March was also milder than usual, as the 16th warmest on record.

That included a high of 17.5ºC on Mother’s Day.

A high of 17.5ºC was recorded on Mother’s Day.

And rainfall for the month was just below average for the time of year with 41.1mm falling on the city.

Dundee is regularly named the sunniest city in Scotland – a fact that even sparked a Sunny Dundee campaign in 2018.

Outlook for first week of April

The forecast for Dundee for the next seven days sees weather conditions much more in line with the expected seasonal average.

Saturday will be mainly dry with highs of 7°C, and some rain expected on Sunday.

The Met Office says things will remain “unsettled” into next week.

Meanwhile the outlook until the middle of the month suggests wintry showers and gales could hit parts of the country, with temperatures close to or slightly above average.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier