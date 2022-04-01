Sunniest March on record for Dundee – but will it last into April?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunny Dundee has lived up to its title – after recording its sunniest March on record.

Experts at the James Hutton Institute recorded 170.9 hours of sunshine as spring well and truly arrived in the city.

That is the most since its records began in 1954.

It beats the previous best set back in 2009 when Dundee recorded 169.7 hours of sun.

March was also milder than usual, as the 16th warmest on record.

That included a high of 17.5ºC on Mother’s Day.

And rainfall for the month was just below average for the time of year with 41.1mm falling on the city.

Dundee is regularly named the sunniest city in Scotland – a fact that even sparked a Sunny Dundee campaign in 2018.

Outlook for first week of April

The forecast for Dundee for the next seven days sees weather conditions much more in line with the expected seasonal average.

Saturday will be mainly dry with highs of 7°C, and some rain expected on Sunday.

The Met Office says things will remain “unsettled” into next week.

Meanwhile the outlook until the middle of the month suggests wintry showers and gales could hit parts of the country, with temperatures close to or slightly above average.