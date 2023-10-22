Incredible images show huge HOLE in 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet

Incredible images show a huge hole left in a 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet.

The floods have caused devastating damage to Bridge of Dun, which covers the River South Esk between Montrose and Brechin.

Officials were at the scene on Saturday to assess the situation.

The U444 road that crosses Bridge of Dun is closed in its entirety – one of many roads in Angus still affected by Storm Babet.

The cost of the damage and the timescales for any repairs have not been confirmed, but Storm Babet is expected to be among the most expensive Scottish weather events in history.

Bridge of Dun was built between 1785 and 1787, having been designed by architect Alexander Steven.

The disruption caused by Storm Babet continues across Tayside and Fife.