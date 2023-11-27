Dundee star Owen Beck opens up on first goal, love for Dee fans and what Liverpool think of Dens loan

Dundee’s home defeat to Hibs was a “kick in the teeth” after a run of just one defeat in six matches.

The reverse saw the Hibees leapfrog their hosts thanks to goals from Jair Tavares and Lewis Miller.

The Dark Blues, though, felt they had done enough as an attacking force to take something from the game.

They did eventually grab a goal back, loan star Owen Beck notching his first-ever senior goal.

Proud

The Wales U/21 international has been hugely impressive since arriving on loan from Liverpool and took his goal contributions in all competitions to nine on Saturday.

It was the first time his name was on the scoresheet, though.

“I’m proud to score my first goal for Dundee,” he said.

“It just fell to me and I just had to put it in the net.

“It was quite an easy finish to be fair.”

He added: “I think after they went down to 10 men I think we showed real team spirit and I don’t think you can knock us.

“It is just a matter of us not taking our chances and on the day it just wasn’t meant to be.

“I feel even the games we have lost have been harsh and tight margins. We can turn that around and we will keep pushing.

“Saturday was a bit of a kick in the teeth and we just need to bounce back.”

‘I love the Dundee fans’

How, though, has Beck enjoyed the loan spell at Dens Park?

Dundee fans have taken him to their hearts, the flying full-back has swiftly become a star of the team.

“I love the Dundee fans,” Beck said.

“They’ve shown me great support since I have come here and I thank them for that.

“I appreciate it.

“I’m really enjoying (the loan).

“I get on really well with the manager and the assistant and the lads. I feel really settled and I am really enjoying it.

“I’m looking to keep playing games and providing goals and assists – just experiencing men’s football.”

Liverpool

But what of Liverpool?

The Premier League giants have had left-back issues to contend with this season.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is still out after dislocating his shoulder and isn’t expected back until the new year.

Should left-back issues increase, there’s a chance Beck could be recalled to Anfield in January.

However, the 21-year-old says Liverpool are very happy with his progress at Dundee.

“I’ve spoken to them regularly and they are happy for me to be here,” he said.

“I am playing and improving and those are the main reasons why I am happy.

“Going back to Liverpool (in the summer) won’t be easy but if I get the chance then hopefully I can prove myself.”