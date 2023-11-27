Dundee star Owen Beck opens up on first goal, love for Dee fans and what Liverpool think of Dens loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Owen Beck opens up on first goal, love for Dee fans and what Liverpool think of Dens loan

The flying full-back grabbed his first senior goal but couldn't prevent defeat to Hibs on Saturday.

By George Cran
Dundee star Owen Beck. Image: SNS/Ross Parker
Dundee star Owen Beck. Image: SNS/Ross Parker

Dundee’s home defeat to Hibs was a “kick in the teeth” after a run of just one defeat in six matches.

The reverse saw the Hibees leapfrog their hosts thanks to goals from Jair Tavares and Lewis Miller.

The Dark Blues, though, felt they had done enough as an attacking force to take something from the game.

They did eventually grab a goal back, loan star Owen Beck notching his first-ever senior goal.

Proud

The Wales U/21 international has been hugely impressive since arriving on loan from Liverpool and took his goal contributions in all competitions to nine on Saturday.

It was the first time his name was on the scoresheet, though.

“I’m proud to score my first goal for Dundee,” he said.

Owen Beck scored his first Dundee goal. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck finds the net against Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“It just fell to me and I just had to put it in the net.

“It was quite an easy finish to be fair.”

He added: “I think after they went down to 10 men I think we showed real team spirit and I don’t think you can knock us.

“It is just a matter of us not taking our chances and on the day it just wasn’t meant to be.

“I feel even the games we have lost have been harsh and tight margins.  We can turn that around and we will keep pushing.

“Saturday was a bit of a kick in the teeth and we just need to bounce back.”

‘I love the Dundee fans’

How, though, has Beck enjoyed the loan spell at Dens Park?

Dundee fans have taken him to their hearts, the flying full-back has swiftly become a star of the team.

“I love the Dundee fans,” Beck said.

“They’ve shown me great support since I have come here and I thank them for that.

Beck fires home. Image: SNS/Ross Parker

“I appreciate it.

“I’m really enjoying (the loan).

“I get on really well with the manager and the assistant and the lads.  I feel really settled and I am really enjoying it.

“I’m looking to keep playing games and providing goals and assists – just experiencing men’s football.”

Liverpool

But what of Liverpool?

The Premier League giants have had left-back issues to contend with this season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Owen Beck.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Owen Beck during a Carabao Cup clash in 2021.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is still out after dislocating his shoulder and isn’t expected back until the new year.

Should left-back issues increase, there’s a chance Beck could be recalled to Anfield in January.

However, the 21-year-old says Liverpool are very happy with his progress at Dundee.

“I’ve spoken to them regularly and they are happy for me to be here,” he said.

“I am playing and improving and those are the main reasons why I am happy.

“Going back to Liverpool (in the summer) won’t be easy but if I get the chance then hopefully I can prove myself.”

