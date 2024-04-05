Chance to comment on amended Cupar North plans as flooding fears raised

Another chance is being offered to comment on the controversial Cupar North expansion.

Developers Persimmon Homes have changed their plans in the face of almost 500 objections to the 1,500-home development.

And that means a consultation will re-open, giving people 28 days to air their views.

However, there will be no in-person display of the plans in Cupar before the exercise opens.

The amended planning application was lodged with Fife Council on February 8 and formally announced on Wednesday.

The council will reveal the consultation start date later this month, once two further proposals for roundabouts at either end of the relief road are processed.

Critics say Persimmon’s changes are not enough to appease their concerns over the scale of the development, which will take around 16 years to complete and increase the size of Cupar by 30%.

In particular, they fear Cupar North could lead to a repeat of the severe flooding which has devastated householders and businesses recently.

Cupar North ‘needs to be settled urgently’

A newly-released masterplan image shows the layout of the project, first mooted in 2009.

A relief road, to be built upon completion of the 600th house, runs along the northern edge.

Meanwhile, a new primary school is located in the west beside Duffus Park, with an employment area in the east.

Community allotments are also now included near Adamson Hospital.

Cupar Development Trust says it’s time to end the 15-year delay over the Cupar North project.

However, while the organisation welcomes the commitment to 300 affordable homes and an increase in employment land, it shares the flooding concerns.

Chairman Tony Miklinski says: “There is strong public consensus that Cupar North has been delayed for too long, stifling alternative housing and economic development.

“This application needs to be settled urgently for the community to thrive and grow.”

Assurances sought over flooding impact

A detailed flood study was carried out by consultants commissioned by Persimmon.

And it shows part of the relief road is planned for a flood plain in the east, meaning water storage is needed elsewhere.

However, one suggested option is to allow sports pitches within the site to flood.

In his letter to Fife Council, Mr Miklinsi adds “We seek assurances that some of the compensatory storage locations will be fully discussed with the local community.

“We also seek assurances that flood risk will be fully investigated and mitigated in line with guidance.”

Former community council chair Gina Logan is also unhappy with the situation.

She said: “Flooding has been a huge issue in Cupar and the Haugh Park has been flooded since October.

“You can’t put in lots of houses with monoblock without it having an impact.

“My feeling is the application hasn’t changed all that much and they’re pulling the wool over people’s eyes.”

Development will ‘help tackle housing emergency’

Despite the objections, the housebuilder insists Cupar North will help tackle Fife’s housing emergency by providing more homes.

They also say the new bypass will reduce traffic congestion in the town centre.

The developers are contributing £30 million towards community facilities, including the primary school and a range of leisure amenities.

And the project is likely to create around 340 construction jobs each year, as well as 250 in the local supply chain.