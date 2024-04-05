Craig Levein insists Aberdeen and Motherwell could be dragged into play-off scrap – and gives update on injured St Johnstone midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein insists Aberdeen and Motherwell could be dragged into play-off scrap – and gives update on injured St Johnstone midfielder

The Perth boss can see other teams being dragged into the mix after the split.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein (left) and midfielder Cammy MacPherson (right). Images: SNS
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein (left) and midfielder Cammy MacPherson (right). Images: SNS

Craig Levein insists the battle to avoid the Premiership play-off place is no ‘straight shoot-out’ between St Johnstone and Ross County.

Saints currently sit in 10th place, just one point head of the Staggies in 11th, with Livingston adrift at the bottom of the table.

With two games to go until the split, nothing is likely to be decided in the next few weeks.

And Levein believes the race could go all the way to the end of the season, with Saints and County even dragging the likes of Aberdeen and Motherwell back into the mix.

“It’s not a straight shoot-out,” said the St Johnstone boss.

“It’s not like any of the teams around us are streaking away and putting a solid run together.

“We’ve still got to play everybody after the split.

St Johnstone celebrate their winning goal.
St Johnstone celebrate their winning goal in their last meeting with play-off rivals Ross County Image: SNS.

“I’m certainly not looking at it and feeling down or low or anything like that.

I think we’re in a decent position, if you ask Ross County or Livingston, they’d prefer to be where we are.

“I’m confident we will get ourselves out of this situation.

“I’m seeing the players in training, I see what they’re giving us day-to-day and what they’re capable of.

“I can see the performances have been there in parts of games and that there’s improvement there too.

“I come away from matches, watch them again and marry things up with what I saw live.

“And what I said after the game last weekend I’d pretty much stick by, we did a lot of things right.

“We just need to keep going and that’s what we’ll do.”

Cammy MacPherson update

Cammy MacPherson in action earlier this season.
Cammy MacPherson in action for St Johnstone earlier this season. Image: SNS.

Levein also offered an update on the injured – and soon to be out-of-contract – Cammy MacPherson.

The former St Mirren midfielder has not featured since November after sustaining a thigh injury.

He is now back in training after undergoing surgery and Levein says he – like Sven Sprangler – could yet feature for Saints before the end of the season.

The Perth boss also revealed himself as a fan of the 25-year-old, whose deal expires in May.

“We like Cammy,” said Levein.

“I didn’t think we’d see him before the end of this season.

“He’s out running and kicking balls now, but it’s still in its infancy really, and the last thing we’d want to do is push him and something happens again.

Cammy MacPherson.
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.

“So we’ll need to be patient and let him decide when he’s ready.

“But the way he’s going, I could see him playing two or three times before the end of the season.

“The day Cammy tore his thigh, on a Friday, we’d planned to start him the next day. He tried a long pass and it just snapped.

“He was very much part of the thought process for being able to help us.

“It’s been a little bit of a nightmare for him. He had the op, they stitched it, which means that there is much more strength in the muscle.

“It will be good to see him back. He’s not had much luck here at all. He needs a proper pre-season, I think, and he needs things to go well through that pre-season, because there’s no doubt he’s a talented boy.

“We saw that in training even the first couple of weeks we came in here that he can play”

