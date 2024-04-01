Craig Levein blasts ‘woeful’ use of VAR in Dundee defeat as St Johnstone boss insists new SFA apology would ‘mean nothing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein blasts ‘woeful’ use of VAR in Dundee defeat as St Johnstone boss insists new SFA apology would ‘mean nothing’

The Saints boss felt his side were "hard done by" in their loss to the Dark Blues.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein was angered by VAR's use in his side's loss to Dundee. Image: SNS
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein was angered by VAR's use in his side's loss to Dundee. Image: SNS

Craig Levein has hit out at ‘woeful’ VAR decision-making in St Johnstone’s loss to Dundee.

The Perth boss feels his side were on the wrong side of two major decisions in the weekend all-Tayside clash, the first when Dundee keeper Jon McCracken appeared to knee Saints striker Adama Sidibeh in the box and the second late in the game when McCracken spilled the ball over his own goal line under pressure from Ryan McGowan.

The first was not subject to a VAR check, while referee Iain Snedden was called to his monitor to review the second incident, only to stick with his on-field decision; awarding a free kick to Dundee.

St Johnstone have made their dissatisfaction with VAR known to the SFA already this season – and have received an apology over errors from referees’ chief Crawford Allan.

That being the case, Levein is of the opinion that a second apology would be worthless.

Scotland’s head of refereeing operations Crawford Allan. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, he raised serious concerns over a continuing lack of consistency surrounding the use of VAR and the decision-making arising from it.

He said: “The most we’ll get is another apology if we complain.

“I’ll speak to Stan [Harris, St Johnstone chief executive] about what he wants to do because he was the one who did it last time.

“But see when you’ve apologised for something once before, it’s probably best you just don’t do it again!

“That’s exactly what’s happened and an apology will mean nothing, to be honest.

“I have to be careful what I say about it because you get into trouble, but I really do feel the amount of things that have happened and the consistency of decision-making is woeful.

“It’s almost like the more time they look at things the worse the decision is.

“Frustration was my main emotion after watching the game back.

Iain Snedden checks his VAR monitor after being called to review a potential St Johnstone goal late in the game against Dundee. Image: SNS

“Without harping on, we were terribly hard done by with the two decisions in the game.

“The first one, and I don’t think it even went to VAR, was the goalkeeper kneeing Adama Sidibeh deliberately in the box.

“You do that anywhere else on the pitch and it’s a foul, but they didn’t even have a look at it, which I can’t understand at all.

“It should have been a penalty, there’s no doubt about that in my mind.

“And the second one, the goalkeeper didn’t have control of the ball when Gowser [Ryan McGowan] headed it home – that should have been a goal too.

“They say things even themselves out over a season so we’ll see whether that’s right or not.”

‘Shot ourselves in the foot’

VAR-aside, Levein felt his side’s performance was deserving of at least a point.

But the Saints boss did not hide from the errors that cost his team in the build-up to both Dundee goals.

“I have to be honest, some of it was our own doing – we needed to defend the cross better for the second goal,” he said.

“And while the first one was a mistake by Dimi [Dimitar Mitov], I can’t criticise him because he’s been so good for us all season and these things happen.

“I was pleased with the effort the players put in and with how we looked a bit more dangerous in an attacking sense.

“I would have loved to have come in after the game waxing lyrical about Adama’s performance and the quality of his goal.

Adama Sidibeh (grounded) scored a spectacular first goal for St Johnstone against Dundee. Image: SNS

“But we shot ourselves in the foot with the way we defended the second goal.

“Although we restricted Dundee to hardly any chances, we made mistakes and they punished us for them.

“At this juncture when you’re fighting for survival, it feels like you get punished more than you do in other situations.

“All we can do is keep working and keep fighting away.

“I like to think I’m honest with my interpretation of matches, I felt we deserved more.

“The players are not daft, they know they have been playing reasonably well. Training has been really good and the level of effort is there.

“I just hope we get what we deserve at some stage and things even themselves out.”

