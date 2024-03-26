Jail for drunken thug who attacked chef outside Perthshire pub over £10 debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for drunken thug who attacked chef outside Perthshire pub over £10 debt

Christopher Kelly was told there were "no viable sentencing options" left after he failed to pay compensation to his victim.

By Jamie Buchan
Christopher Kelly was jailed when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A drunken thug who attacked a chef outside a Perthshire pub over a debt of just £10 has been jailed.

Christopher Kelly set upon Ian Leask after he finished an 11-hour shift in the kitchens of the Strathord Inn, Stanley.

Kelly, 27, had admitted the assault when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court in October.

He was placed on a 100-day Restriction of Liberty curfew and ordered to pay his victim £300 compensation.

But Kelly was hauled back to the dock after refusing to speak to social workers as part of a year-long supervision order.

He had not paid a penny of compensation to Mr Leask.

Sending him to prison, Sheriff WillIam Wood told Kelly: “This is one of those rare occurrences when there is no other viable sentencing option left.”

Shook hands with victim

The court heard Kelly, of Tweedsmuir Road, Perth, attacked Mr Leask to his injury outside the Duchess Street establishment on September 27 2021.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said Mr Leask had earlier loaned Kelly’s brother £10.

She said there had been no issue with the debt outstanding.

Chef Ian Leask was attacked outside his workplace at the Strathord Inn, Stanley

Mr Leask stepped outside the Strathord Inn at just after 9pm, following a shift starting at 10am, Ms Hendry said.

“He was on the pavement in front of the premises when he was joined by the accused,” she told the court.

“A discussion was had between the two men.

“The accused was not happy that Mr Leask had discussed the £10 loan with his father.

“But after a matter of minutes, they shook hands and that appeared to be the end of the matter.”

Struck head off pavement

Ms Hendry said: “However at 9.30pm, the accused joined Mr Leask again outside the locus.

“He immediately confronted him and invaded his space.

“The accused punched Mr Leask on the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on pavement.”

Kelly walked away, as his victim struggled back to his feet and walked back into the pub.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“Witnesses saw that he was holding the back of his head, as if he was injured,” said Ms Hendry.

“He was using walls to steady himself as he walked.”

Police were called and “repeated efforts were made to trace the accused, without success,” the fiscal depute said.

The court heard Mr Leask’s head wound was closed using surgical glue.

There was no permanent scarring.

High ‘level of violence’

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said that his client had been drinking that evening.

Sheriff Wood told Kelly: “You will appreciate that this is a serous charge involving an unprovoked assault.

“The complainer simply wasn’t expecting this level of violence over what was an historic debt, which was not even owed to you.”

The court heard Kelly had “disengaged” with social workers and had not paid any compensation.

“I have received no assurances that you will comply with any other court orders.”

Kelly was jailed for 14 weeks.

