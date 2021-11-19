Gary Irvine wins League Two manager of the month – and says Forfar fans have been instrumental in his side’s success

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gary Irvine have been named Scottish League Two manager of the month for October and has thanked Forfar fans for playing their part in his side’s success.

The Loons enjoyed a month unbeaten, with a draw at Stenhousemuir before securing a 2-0 home victory against Annan Athletic and 3-2 away win over Stranraer.

Forfar’s first taste of defeat since September 11 came at the hands of league leaders Kelty Hearts at the weekend.

They will look to bounce back to winning ways against bottom side Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

Irvine was quick to praise his side’s supporters who have enjoyed their return to the Station Park terraces after a year locked out due to Covid.

Boost from fans

He said: “Last season was difficult for everyone but mostly for the supporters.

“To have them back at Station Park is brilliant, and I know that the match day atmosphere has helped us get positive results. I’m really grateful for their backing at home matches but especially on the road.

“In October we had three away fixtures out of the four and several supporters travelled many miles across the country to watch us.

“Again, this support is not only appreciated by me and the squad but has played a vital part in our success.”

‘Turned draws into wins’

Accepting his award, he said: “I am delighted to be recognised as the Glen’s Manager of the Month after our run of form in the last few weeks.

“But for me this award is for the whole of Forfar Athletic Football Club – it just happens to be my name on it.

“We’ve been working hard as a group all season but in recent weeks we’ve managed to turn draws into wins and move up the table.

“That’s not just down to me but to the talent and determination of my players.

“The support I have received from the directors, staff, club sponsors and not least of all the Forfar supporters has been tremendous.

“Everyone has played a part and it’s great for our collective hard work to be acknowledged.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Gary is a deserving winner of the Glen’s Manager of the Month award and I’m sure he’ll continue to push his team to work hard and strengthen their full-time performance.”