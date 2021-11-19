Gary Irvine wins League Two manager of the month – and says Forfar fans have been instrumental in his side’s success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Gary Irvine wins League Two manager of the month – and says Forfar fans have been instrumental in his side’s success

By Scott Lorimer
November 19 2021, 11.00am Updated: November 19 2021, 11.21am
Forfar Athletic manager Gary Irvine presented with Glen?s League Two Manager of the Month award for October, alongside backroom staff Gary Harkins and Scott Robertson.
Forfar Athletic manager Gary Irvine presented with Glen?s League Two Manager of the Month award for October, alongside backroom staff Gary Harkins and Scott Robertson.

Gary Irvine have been named Scottish League Two manager of the month for October and has thanked Forfar fans for playing their part in his side’s success.

The Loons enjoyed a month unbeaten, with a draw at Stenhousemuir before securing a 2-0 home victory against Annan Athletic and 3-2 away win over Stranraer.

Forfar’s first taste of defeat since September 11 came at the hands of league leaders Kelty Hearts at the weekend.

Forfar player/manager Gary Irvine.

They will look to bounce back to winning ways against bottom side Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

Irvine was quick to praise his side’s supporters who have enjoyed their return to the Station Park terraces after a year locked out due to Covid.

Boost from fans

He said: “Last season was difficult for everyone but mostly for the supporters.

“To have them back at Station Park is brilliant, and I know that the match day atmosphere has helped us get positive results. I’m really grateful for their backing at home matches but especially on the road.

“In October we had three away fixtures out of the four and several supporters travelled many miles across the country to watch us.

“Again, this support is not only appreciated by me and the squad but has played a vital part in our success.”

‘Turned draws into wins’

Accepting his award, he said: “I am delighted to be recognised as the Glen’s Manager of the Month after our run of form in the last few weeks.

“But for me this award is for the whole of Forfar Athletic Football Club – it just happens to be my name on it.

“We’ve been working hard as a group all season but in recent weeks we’ve managed to turn draws into wins and move up the table.

“That’s not just down to me but to the talent and determination of my players.

“The support I have received from the directors, staff, club sponsors and not least of all the Forfar supporters has been tremendous.

“Everyone has played a part and it’s great for our collective hard work to be acknowledged.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Gary is a deserving winner of the Glen’s Manager of the Month award and I’m sure he’ll continue to push his team to work hard and strengthen their full-time performance.”

Jamie Ness on walking away from game after leaving Dundee and seeking therapy before Forfar return

More from The Courier