Perth couple say Mini written off after hit-and-run outside their home

A Perth couple say their Mini has been written off after an “awful” hit-and-run outside their home.

Paul Saunders and his wife Jacqui Jensen awoke on Sunday morning to find that their Mini Cooper had been smashed into.

The pair, who live on Barossa Place, believe that the car was hit by a white SUV, which was filmed driving up a nearby road by a neighbour’s CCTV camera.

Broken car parts left at the scene allowed Paul to identify the offending vehicle as a Kia Sportage, registered between 2015 and 2018.

Mini passenger side ‘destroyed’

Paul, 71, said: “The crash happened at 1.20am on Sunday.

“Me and my wife were asleep but my neighbours must’ve been up because they said there was a huge bang at about that time.

“They didn’t want to disturb us during the night but in the morning they came up and told us what had happened.

“The Mini is written off, the whole passenger side front has been destroyed.

“It’s rolled back into my other car as well and done a bit of minor damage.

“The Kia must have been pretty badly damaged as well, judging by the parts that have been left here.”

The incident has come as quite a blow to the couple.

‘It’s just awful’

Paul added: ” We use both the cars daily. It’s just awful, we’ve had it for a good four years and we’ve really come to rely on it.

“It’s a great shame.”

The couple have now reported the incident to Police Scotland.

A spokesman said: “Around 10.15 am on Sunday, police received a report of two cars being damaged whilst parked on Barossa Place, Perth.

“The reporter believed the damage was caused some time between 11.30pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

“Police inquiries are ongoing.”