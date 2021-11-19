Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth & Kinross

Perth couple say Mini written off after hit-and-run outside their home

By Matteo Bell
November 19 2021, 11.01am
The damaged Mini.
The damaged Mini.

A Perth couple say their Mini has been written off after an “awful” hit-and-run outside their home.

Paul Saunders and his wife Jacqui Jensen awoke on Sunday morning to find that their Mini Cooper had been smashed into.

The pair, who live on Barossa Place, believe that the car was hit by a white SUV, which was filmed driving up a nearby road by a neighbour’s CCTV camera.

Broken car parts left at the scene allowed Paul to identify the offending vehicle as a Kia Sportage, registered between 2015 and 2018.

Mini passenger side ‘destroyed’

Paul, 71, said: “The crash happened at 1.20am on Sunday.

“Me and my wife were asleep but my neighbours must’ve been up because they said there was a huge bang at about that time.

“They didn’t want to disturb us during the night but in the morning they came up and told us what had happened.

Barossa Place, Perth.

“The Mini is written off, the whole passenger side front has been destroyed.

“It’s rolled back into my other car as well and done a bit of minor damage.

“The Kia must have been pretty badly damaged as well, judging by the parts that have been left here.”

The incident has come as quite a blow to the couple.

‘It’s just awful’

Paul added: ” We use both the cars daily. It’s just awful, we’ve had it for a good four years and we’ve really come to rely on it.

“It’s a great shame.”

The couple have now reported the incident to Police Scotland.

A spokesman said: “Around 10.15 am on Sunday, police received a report of two cars being damaged whilst parked on Barossa Place, Perth.

“The reporter believed the damage was caused some time between 11.30pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

“Police inquiries are ongoing.”

