Drug-drive probe busted Angus dealer with cocaine, ketamine and cash

Kamil Zegarowski turned to selling Class A and B drugs to fund his own addiction.

By Ross Gardiner
Cocaine and ketamine dealer Kamil Zegarowski at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Police enquiring about a possible drug-driver found their suspect’s passenger to have cocaine, ketamine and almost £1,000 in cash.

Kamil Zegarowski pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A and Class B drugs on May 6 last year.

The 22-year-old was one of two passengers in a car which drew police’s attention on Mayfield Terrace in Arbroath.

When he was detained to be searched, he signalled to officers he had drugs in the passenger door pocket.

He was placed under supervision and ordered to complete unpaid work after appearing in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Cornered by police

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said police noticed the car just before 8pm.

After speaking with the driver, police suspected he was under the influence of drugs.

Front seat passenger Zegarowski, of Linton Road in Arbroath, was also detained for a search, as well as the driver and the passenger in the rear.

First offender Zegarowski was asked if he had anything he should not and nodded towards the door pocket.

Kamil Zegarowski at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Zegarowski had just under £35 on him and police found a wallet containing £830 in cash in the door.

They also recovered an iPhone and a number of snapbags.

A larger bag contained 24 smaller snapbags of white powder, which weighed 17.3g in total and tested positive for cocaine.

Another bag contained eight smaller snapbags of powder, weighing 10g in total. This tested positive for ketamine.

He was taken to West Bell Street HQ and fully admitted the drugs were his.

Analysis of the phone uncovered vague messages about drugs and a tick list.

Addict turned dealer

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “There wasn’t anything of significance found back at his house.

“He had been a heavy user himself of ketamine when he was younger – almost daily, sadly.

“Cocaine also featured up until the time of this offence.

“Not surprisingly given the level of his addiction, he wasn’t able to finance that.

“His father had a business that failed. He was working in a car wash to support his family.

“The nature of these charges cross the custody threshold.

“He is still very young.

“I think the lesson might be learned from this.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston placed Zegarowski under supervision for a year and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in that period.

She said: “You are still a young man.

“You have the opportunity to learn from this experience of coming to court on what are very serious charges involving the supply of Class A drugs.”

