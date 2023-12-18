Fife abuser bound woman with tape and kicked another in stomach while pregnant

A serial abuser who abducted one former partner and kicked another in the stomach while she was pregnant has been jailed for more than two years.

Peter Yassen subjected three women in the Kirkcaldy area to his shocking behaviour during a period spanning a decade.

The 45-year-old went on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was convicted by jury of three charges involving each of his victims.

Bound woman with tape

Yassen was found to have abducted one former partner by pushing her onto a chair, binding her wrists and ankles together, placing tape across her mouth and detaining her against her will.

He seized her by the body, dragged and threw her into the back of a van, and detained her against her will.

He also assaulted the woman by punching her face to her injury.

The offending took place on various occasions between November 13 2007 and November 13 2010 at Pratt Street, Massereene Road and Kirkcaldy railway station.

Kicked pregnant partner in stomach

Yassen was convicted of assaulting another ex-partner to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement, on several occasions between January 29 2002 and May 12 2005.

He kicked her stomach while she was pregnant, pushed her down a set of stairs and burned her body with a cigarette and a heated sealing machine.

Yassen was also found to have struck her in the face with the back of his hand, causing her to lose a tooth, kicked her on the body while wearing steel toe-capped boots and repeatedly seized her hair and struck her head on the ground.

He also seized her by the neck and body and pushed her to the ground, dragged her by her feet causing her head to strike walls and doors and called her derogatory names.

Punched and spat on third woman

He assaulted a third former partner to her injury by striking her head with his knee, spitting on her and punching her head and striking her face with the back of his hand.

These assaults happened on several occasions between October 1 2000 and January 31 2002.

Sheriff Robert More sentenced Yassen, of Pratt Street, Kirkcaldy, to 30 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.