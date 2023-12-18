Fife abuser bound woman with tape and kicked another in stomach while pregnant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife abuser bound woman with tape and kicked another in stomach while pregnant

Peter Yassen subjected three women in the Kirkcaldy area to his shocking domestic abuse during a period spanning a decade.

By Jamie McKenzie
Peter Yassen has been jailed.
Peter Yassen has been jailed.

A serial abuser who abducted one former partner and kicked another in the stomach while she was pregnant has been jailed for more than two years.

Peter Yassen subjected three women in the Kirkcaldy area to his shocking behaviour during a period spanning a decade.

The 45-year-old went on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was convicted by jury of three charges involving each of his victims.

Bound woman with tape

Yassen was found to have abducted one former partner by pushing her onto a chair, binding her wrists and ankles together, placing tape across her mouth and detaining her against her will.

He seized her by the body, dragged and threw her into the back of a van, and detained her against her will.

Peter Yassen
Peter Yassen was found guilty after trial.

He also assaulted the woman by punching her face to her injury.

The offending took place on various occasions between November 13 2007 and November 13 2010 at Pratt Street, Massereene Road and Kirkcaldy railway station.

Kicked pregnant partner in stomach

Yassen was convicted of assaulting another ex-partner to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement, on several occasions between January 29 2002 and May 12 2005.

He kicked her stomach while she was pregnant, pushed her down a set of stairs and burned her body with a cigarette and a heated sealing machine.

Yassen was also found to have struck her in the face with the back of his hand, causing her to lose a tooth, kicked her on the body while wearing steel toe-capped boots and repeatedly seized her hair and struck her head on the ground.

He also seized her by the neck and body and pushed her to the ground, dragged her by her feet causing her head to strike walls and doors and called her derogatory names.

Punched and spat on third woman

He assaulted a third former partner to her injury by striking her head with his knee, spitting on her and punching her head and striking her face with the back of his hand.

These assaults happened on several occasions between October 1 2000 and January 31 2002.

Sheriff Robert More sentenced Yassen, of Pratt Street, Kirkcaldy, to 30 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Cocaine and ketamine dealer Kamil Zegarowski at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drug-drive probe busted Angus dealer with cocaine, ketamine and cash
Drink-driving marine Jack Swinscoe at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Marine drunkenly wrote off two cars in Angus
Dean Heaney stabbed his cousin.
Methil knifeman stabbed cousin after day at beach turns ugly
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Prison bomb threat and benefits swindler
Police found the cannabis farm in the vacant social club, known as Alison's. Image: Google.
Albanian mafia recruits had major cannabis farm in abandoned Dundee social club
Alasdair Cannon appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus domestic bully spared jail thanks to rehab course
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Serial Dundee car thief took high-end Jaguar, BMW and Land Rovers from local garages
Connor McFarlane.
Fife teen said 'let's play a game' then shot mum in face with BB…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex crime Picture shows; John Moffat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 14/12/2023
Creep, 65, laughed and stared at woman while performing sex act on Perthshire bus
Shane Aberdein leaving Forfar Sheriff Court and Mark McFadyen.
Dundee thieves twice stripped lead from roof, leaving city business with £65k repair bill