Fife choir hits the right notes with doctors and patients at Whitfield GP surgery in Dundee

Members of East Fife Male Voice Choir were invited to the practice to show the health and wellbeing benefits of singing.

Dr Greenwood, a GP at Whitfield GP surgery in Dundee with members of East Fife Male Voice Choir
Dr Greenwood, a GP at Whitfield GP surgery in Dundee with members of East Fife Male Voice Choir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When Dundee GP Dr Zindzi Greenwood read a Courier article about how a Leven man found singing in a choir helped to combat his lung disease – it struck a chord with her.

Dr Greenwood, who works at Whitfield GP surgery in Lothian Crescent, is a firm believer that singing is really good for health and wellbeing.

And after reading a feature on East Fife Male Voice Choir member Ian Duncan, who has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), she decided to invite the choir along to the surgery to sing for patients and staff.

The choir was delighted to accept the invitation and went along on Thursday to give a lunchtime concert.

Members of East Fife Male Voice Choir performed for patients and doctors at Whitfield GP surgery
Members of East Fife Male Voice Choir performed for patients and doctors at Whitfield GP surgery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The musical repertoire, which lasted just over an hour, included some folk tunes, Burns’ songs and Christmas carols.

There was also musical performances  on a violin – from choir member Angus Anderson – and a saxophone, from Dr Greenwood’s husband, Paul Greenwood, who is also a GP!

Arranging for the choir to visit the Dundee surgery

Dr Greenwood explained how the visit came about: “Dr Rebecca Forrester, who is our clinical lead here at the surgery, and I read the article in The Courier about the benefits of music to health and how one patient had found singing had helped his COPD,” she said.

“That really just resonated with us and our ethos as a practice.

“So I got in touch with the East Fife Male Voice Choir and asked if the members would like to come through to perform a lunchtime concert for us.”

She explained that the team at Whitfield GP surgery decided to form a co-operative and registered as one in January 2022.

As a result, the Newfield Medical Group was created and it was awarded the contract to run the surgery in May 2022.

Dr Greenwood said any profits the co-op makes go back into the community and as part of its offering, she says they have started staging musical events at the practice for their patients.

Dr Greenwood singing with the choir at the surgery in Dundee.
Dr Greenwood singing with the choir at the surgery in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The first one took place last month – a music performance held at the centre by Dundee Jazz Festival.

And Thursday’s lunchtime concert by East Fife Male Voice Choir is the second event to be held at the surgery.

Dr Greenwood feels it is important to promote the mental and physical health benefits of singing.

“If you have ever had a down day and you put your favourite song on, the endorphins released from that alone make you feel good,” she said.

“Or if you are wanting to relax after a stressful day, listening to some music helps with that.”

‘Music is food for the soul’

“The choir singing reminds people that music is a tool they can use in their toolbox to help with their mental health.

“It is such a corny phrase, but music really is food for the soul.

“And the benefits really speak for themselves, especially in this complex world we are living in at the moment.”

The audience, which included patients, enjoyed the choir singing at the lunchtime concert
The audience, which included patients, enjoyed the choir singing at the lunchtime concert. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She continued: “It was lovely to see our patients come along to experience some music from the choir.

“I am really touched that the members took the time to come along and do this.

“It was also good to hear the choir sharing their health experiences too.”

She added: “I think it is important for the patients to see themselves mirrored in the choir and to see first-hand the benefits of singing.”

During the concert, choir member Ian Duncan spoke about how singing helps his lungs after being diagnosed with COPD.

East Fife Male Voice Choir performed folk songs as well as Christmas carols at the concert in Whitfield GP surgery in Dundee
East Fife Male Voice Choir performed folk songs as well as Christmas carols at the concert in Whitfield GP surgery in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

While another choir member, Bill Dawson from Kirkcaldy, told the audience he believes singing helps you to live longer.

Bill, who is 91 years old, has been singing with the East Fife Male Voice Choir for 40 years.

He said: “I am convinced singing leads to longevity.

“While it doesn’t stop things like macular degeneration, deafness or arthritic knees, the choir is an uplifting experience.

Singing is good for mental health

“We are meeting together every week and we all enjoy singing, it makes us happy. This is how it contributes to longevity.

“I have no plans to retire from the choir – when I stop singing I will be dead!”

Bill said not only does he enjoy the social aspect of the choir.

But he believes singing also helps to keep the brain active.

“It helps you mentally too because we have to learn all the words and the music by heart because we don’t sing from books.

“This helps your concentration and tends to keep the memory going.”

He added: “I like the idea of holistic medicine.

“So when we were invited to come up here and promote singing, I was delighted to be part of it.”

