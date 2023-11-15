Leven singer Ian refuses to let lung disease stop him from enjoying Fife choir

Ian Duncan has been singing with the East Fife Male Voice Choir for 30 years.

And it is not only a hobby which the 83-year-old Leven pensioner immensely enjoys, but it is an activity which is good for his health.

“I am a singer and this is one of the things which keeps my COPD [Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] in check,” he says.

“COPD can never get better but it can deteriorate over time – but by singing regularly, this helps to keep my lungs working well.”

As part of World COPD Day (November 15), Ian has been revealing how singing and staying active is helping his condition.

Ian was diagnosed with COPD in 2010. It is the name for a collection of lung diseases including chronic bronchitis, emphysema and chronic obstructive airways disease.

People with COPD have difficulties breathing, primarily due to the narrowing of their airways.

Ian said he started using inhalers after going for tests.

“I had a heavy cold and was starting to have some difficulty with my breathing,” he explains.

“At my doctor’s surgery they had a resident respiratory nurse so I had an appointment with her and she gave me a spirometry test (how much air you can exhale in one breath).”

Smoking ‘did the damage’ to Ian’s lungs

Ian believes his condition is linked to the fact he was a smoker from a young age. Although he gave up cigarettes 21 years ago, the damage had already been done.

“I smoked for 50 years and it was something I started when I was young, at the age of 18.

“It was just something you did and nobody knew it was detrimental to health back then.

“It was definitely that which did the damage. I see older people smoking now and I just cringe.”

Figures from Asthma + Lung UK Scotland show that 140,000 people in Scotland have been diagnosed with COPD. And around 3,000 people die of COPD every year in Scotland – but was the 5th leading cause of death in 2022.

It is thought more than one in five people wait more than five years from noticing symptoms to receiving a diagnosis. Fortunately for Ian, he received confirmation fairly quickly.

How does singing help Ian tackle lung disease?

Singing is one of the tools Ian uses to manage his condition, along with inhalers and exercise.

“They say that singing is one of the best things possible for your lungs,” he says cheerily.

“You can be sitting at home in a chair in front of the TV breathing as you would normally.

“But when you are singing you need to fill your lungs because you know you are going to sing a note which is 12 beats long.

“Singing helps my breathing and this is one of the benefits of being in the choir.”

Ian also likes the social aspect of being in the East Fife Male Voice Choir and the ‘camaraderie’ he has with the other members.

He first sang in Buckhaven High School choir before going on to perform in the Scoonie (now Leven) Parish Church choir when he was a teenager.

He has continued singing ever since.

The retired banker grew up in Leven but later moved down south to Liverpool for a number of years.

He met and married wife Beryl and they had a son, Andrew, who now lives in Elie. They later moved to Falkirk and London before returning to Leven in 1992. Sadly Beryl passed away in 2001.

On return to his Fife home in the 90s, a friend persuaded Ian to join the East Fife Male Voice Choir. And he has been a member ever since.

“I really enjoying singing in the East Fife Male Voice Choir and I have been a member for 30 years.

“It is a brilliant way not only to keep your lungs working to their capacity but to meet people and keep socially active.”

Ian uses the gym and is also a member of the Breathe Easy Fife support group. The group offers health information to members on how to manage their respiratory problems.

“I think being self-motivated and keeping fit and active has helped me avoid being hospitalised with my COPD.”

Research backs singing as treatment for COPD

While singing may have got a bad press during Covid – due to the fear it would spread the virus – research shows it is good for your health, especially for those who have chronic lung conditions.

Joseph Carter is head of charity Asthma + Lung UK Scotland.

He said: “Singing can help people with lung conditions manage their symptoms better, helping them be more in control of their breathing and reducing the feeling of being short of breath.

“Singing also helps strengthen breathing muscles and increase the strength of their voice.

“With COPD, people’s airways can become narrowed and obstructed. This can make it difficult to empty air out of the lungs.”

“Singing long notes helps fully empty the lungs and helps improve breathing and muscle control.”

Ian recommends singing to others who have COPD or other lung conditions.

And he says they are always looking for new members for the East Fife Male Voice Choir, which meets in Pathhead Parish Church Hall every Monday night.

The choir is currently rehearsing for its Christmas concert at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy on December 8.

He invited others, who might be in a similar position as him, to come along.

“Singing teaches you to breathe properly and it’s also a lot of fun.

“It has definitely helped my breathing and my lungs – I would definitely recommend it.”