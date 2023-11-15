11 movies and TV shows shot in Fife: Have you seen them all?

Fife may not be the first place you think of to film a movie, but the region has had its fair share of screen time.

From Avengers to Outlander, it has become a magnet for film crews.

In fact, more than 100 different productions were filmed in Fife and Tayside last year alone – bringing a £5.4 million boost to the area.

And with a new “cheesy” Christmas movie shot in Fife and Perthshire going down a storm with viewers, perhaps there could be more around the corner?

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best movies and TV shows which feature locations around the Kingdom you may recognise.

1) Outlander, 2014-present

The hit TV show Outlander starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe has been filmed in various locations across Fife.

Fans of the show will know that Culross poses as the fictional village of Cranesmuir.

The village of Falkland also poses as Inverness in 1946, where the story opens.

2) The Crown, 2023

St Andrews features heavily in the fourth season of The Crown, which depicts how Prince William and Kate Middleton met and fell in love as young students.

Actors Ed McVey, who plays the prince, and Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate, were spotted filming scenes in the Fife town earlier this year.

There has been much anticipation for the next season of the show, which airs on Netflix on Thursday November 16.

3) Chariots of Fire, 1981

One of the most famous scenes in Chariots of Fire, which tells the story of two runners in the 1924 Paris Olympics, was filmed on West Sands beach in St Andrews.

The slow motion scene shows athletes running across the wet sand while musician Vangelis’ famous score plays out.

The beach was used to portray Broadstairs in Kent.

St Andrews Golf Course also featured in the movie, depicting the outside of the Carlton Hotel in Broadstairs.

4) A Shot at Glory, 2000

A Shot at Glory, which taps into the great Scottish Cup upsets of the past, featured the harbour in Crail among its locations.

The majority of scenes representing the town of Kilnockie were filmed in Crail.

The movie stars Ally McCoist, Robert Duvall and Brian Cox.

5) The Railway Man, 2013

The filming of The Railway Man, released in 2013, saw Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman visit St Monans and St Andrews.

Their characters Patty and Eric even marry at St Monans Church of Scotland in Anstruther, with a gorgeous view of the coastline.

The Railway Man is based on the true story of a British officer who is captured by the Japanese during the Second World War and is forced to help build the Thai–Burma Railway for the Japanese military.

6) Outlaw King, 2018

Dunfermline Abbey played a starring role in the blockbuster Outlaw King, which was released in 2018.

The grand building doubled as Westminster Abbey in the Netflix film.

The historical epic charts the story of Robert the Bruce, played by Chris Pine, from defeated nobleman in 1304 to victorious King of Scots at the Battle of Loudoun Hill in 1307.

7) Silent Witness, 2014

Fife even featured in a special two-part episode of the long-running BBC drama Silent Witness.

The episode, ‘In a Lonely Place’, broadcast in 2014, was partly filmed at Falkland Palace, which is home to Britain’s oldest real tennis court.

The episode follows forensic pathologists Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson as they head to Scotland to help investigate the murder of an exotic dancer who was found in a remote forest.

8) Tommy’s Honour, 2017

The 2017 movie Tommy’s Honour was shot in St Andrews and the surrounding areas.

The film tells the story of golfing legend Tom Morris and his relationship with son Tommy, who incredibly matched his father’s four Open victories before his death at the age of 24.

Balcarres near Colinsburgh doubled as the Old Course of the late 1800s, and other scenes were shot in Falkland.

9) The Little Vampire, 2000

Culross in Fife appears in The Little Vampire, a comedy horror film set in Scotland.

The children’s movie follows a lonely American boy living in Scotland who makes a new best friend – who happens to be a vampire.

Several scenes towards the end of the hit movie are filmed in front of Culross Palace.

10) Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011

Culross was also featured in Captain America: The First Avenger, starring Hollywood actor Chris Evans.

When Red Skull arrives in Tonsberg, Norway, he’s actually pulling into the Fife burgh.

The movie’s deleted-scenes reel show that Culross was also used as the backdrop for a Norwegian town in which a battle takes place during the Second World War.

11) The Happy Lands, 2013

The Happy Lands, set in the fictional fife village of Carhill in Fife, is filmed in various locations across the Kingdom.

The acclaimed film follows three families in a coal-mining community in the region during the general strike of 1926.

Many of the cast members were amateurs who had no previous acting experience, and are relatives to the real-life miners involved in the historical strike.