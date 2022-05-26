‘I don’t drive the trains!’ SNP transport minister Jenny Gilruth faces barrage of angry questions in Holyrood about ScotRail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘I don’t drive the trains!’ SNP transport minister Jenny Gilruth faces barrage of angry questions in Holyrood about ScotRail

By Rachel Amery
May 26 2022, 3.30pm Updated: May 26 2022, 4.21pm

The SNP’s under-pressure transport chief tried to shift anger for ScotRail cut-backs onto the operator, declaring: “I don’t drive the trains”.

Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth faced a barrage of angry questions in Holyrood from the Conservatives, Labour and her own SNP backbenchers over a new reduced timetable.

Around 30% of train services across Scotland have been slashed due to industrial action over train drivers working on rest days.

Scottish Labour urged government to give up their chauffeur-driven cars until the train dispute is fixed in a heated exchange at first minister’s questions.

‘Not forgotten the buck stops with me’

Ms Gilruth told MSPs the cuts are down to a dispute between trade union Aslef and ScotRail but she will not be getting involved in the negotiations.

She said: “I have not forgotten that the buck stops with me.

“I am getting regular updates on the timetables and I am working to ensure appropriate carriage allocation because they’re running limited services, only around 70%.

“The other action I have taken is to ask to reintroduce a number of services, and more information on that will be forthcoming.”

ScotRail train at Glasgow Queen Street Station

Conservative MSP Graham Simpson pushed the transport minister to say what extra train services are going to run.

Heckled from the backbenches, she replied: “I am not here to inform him of additional services because ScotRail is the train operator and I am the transport minister.

“The member will recognise the difference between the two.

“I don’t drive the trains.”

Ministers told to give up chauffeured cars

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar later said government members should give up their ministerial cars until the situation is fixed.

Speaking at first minister’s questions, he said: “There are 28 chauffeur-driven cars for ministers to get to and from work while the SNP government is cutting 1,000 services a day, offering no buses and forcing people to work to get taxis home.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Deputy First Minister John Swinney – filling in while Nicola Sturgeon recovers from Covid –  said the pandemic made the driver shortage worse.

He said there are almost 900 applications to sort through.

