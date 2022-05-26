Charlie Adam dismisses retirement and reveals talks with other clubs since leaving Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Adam insists he still wants to keep playing after leaving boyhood club Dundee.

The 36-year-old said goodbye to the Dens Park side at the end of his deal and is open to offers from other clubs.

The former Rangers, Liverpool and Stoke star played an integral role in the Dark Blues promotion to the Premiership in 2021, but was unable to prevent the side from being relgated this season.

Adam made 65 appearances for the Dee, netting 12 times.

He previously told the Courier that his playing days could be numbered if he left Dundee, but appears to have had a change of heart.

Adam discusses future

Now a free agent, the veteran midfielder has dismissed any talk of retirement, revealing he has already had discussions with clubs over a potential move.

“The highs have been great and the lows have been difficult to take but you get over them,” he told bookmakers Betfred.

“I have had a wonderful time but I don’t see it finishing at the moment.

“I want to keep playing if I can.

“I’ll wait and see what comes up in the next few weeks.

“If the right options come up, I will sit down with my family where I can go.

“I have had one or two clubs and opportunities so far and I have only announced things over the last two or three days.

“Hopefully, over the next couple of weeks I will have more clarification on what I want to do, where I am going to go and see what the future brings.”