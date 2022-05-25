7 key questions answered on train strikes and how they could affect travellers in Dundee, Perth and Fife By Peter John Meiklem May 25 2022, 2.58pm Updated: May 25 2022, 4.25pm 0 A train leaves Leuchars station on the first day of the temporary timetable. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Fears of major disruption as railway workers vote overwhelmingly to strike Udder chaos: Fife trains delayed due to cow on tracks Scotland fans told to ‘get the bus’ to World Cup play-off against Ukraine ScotRail seeking to prevent travel chaos ahead of World Cup play-off – Gilruth