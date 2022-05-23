New ScotRail timetable: Frustrated Leuchars commuters discover cut to key Edinburgh services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

New ScotRail timetable: Frustrated Leuchars commuters discover cut to key Edinburgh services

By Peter John Meiklem
May 23 2022, 11.50am Updated: May 23 2022, 1.23pm
Commuter Peter Hodgson discovered his usual train no longer runs.
Commuter Peter Hodgson discovered his usual train no longer runs.

Frustrated Leuchars commuters went for their normal train to Edinburgh on Monday morning – to discover the service no longer runs under ScotRail’s new timetable.

The popular 7:27 train from Leuchars to Edinburgh is one of 700 services the state-owned rail company has cut in introducing a temporary timetable.

It was previously the last train to get workers into the capital before the traditional start of the working day at 9am

Commuters can now choose between the 6:51 service and the 7:53. The latter arrives in Edinburgh Waverley at 9:13.

Engineer Peter Hodgson, 45, is from Newport-on-Tay. He has been commuting into the capital for around three years.

“It’s really disappointing. I’ve got meetings. I’ve got appointments. They are all going to be delayed now.

“It’s heavily negative to be honest. It’s unacceptable that I can’t make my work commitments.”

He said ScotRail had not done enough to protect key services.

“The recent changes are just going to deter people from going on the train.

“I can’t see how this is going to get better. It’s a big step backwards in my opinion.”

Main Edinburgh commuter service already hit

ScotRail had already cut the 7:11 from Leuchars to Edinburgh in a timetable change brought in on May 14, only a week before the latest timetable containing further cuts.

There are also fears surrounding the impact on The Open later this summer.

ScotRail announced the temporary timetable earlier this month in response to train drivers refusing to work on their rest days, as they had previously volunteered to do.

Train drivers’ union Aslef is balloting its members for further industrial action after rejecting a 2.2% pay offer.

Commuter Michelle Haworth-Jones

Dental hygienist Michelle Haworth-Jones, 64, drives from Kirriemuir to Leuchars for onwards travel to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

She said she is normally happy with ScotRail’s service.

“But this timetable change has thrown me a little bit. Because it affects me trying to get in for patients.

“If this train that’s due now is affected in any way then I can’t get into work on time.

“I was quite annoyed when I first found out. I have to see my patients sometimes very early in the morning.

“That’s not fair because my books are booked up for two or three months at a time.”

New ScotRail timetable sees morning services cut

Paralegal Kim Falconer, 62, also missed her usual Monday train into the capital.

“I was looking at the signage. I noticed my usual train wasn’t up so I had to go and ask.

“They said it’s lots of different trains that have been affected. Not just the later trains. Which is what I’d picked up from over the weekend.”

David Simpson is ScotRail service delivery director.

He apologised to customers and said the company had been forced into making “some very difficult decisions” regarding its timetable.

ScotRail cuts: 7 of the hardest hit journeys in Tayside and Fife

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]