COURIER OPINION: Can wider use of Tasers stem rise in violence against Tayside police?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

No one should face violence when doing their job. But, sadly, it’s an all too common reality for Scotland’s police.

It’s the job of frontline officers to walk into unpredictable and hostile situations, not away from them.

And that means abuse and violence are happening to them on an all-too-regular basis.

New Police Scotland figures show there were 1,167 reported assaults on Tayside-based officers in the last three years – more than one every day.

The severity of the incidents varies widely. But if hindrance and hostility are inevitable, further protections for officers should be a reasonable expectation.

Tasers have been a limited part of the police officer’s armoury in Scotland for a number of years now.

Many people have qualms about the devices. But they have proved to be an effective, non-lethal deterrent.

The plan is to roll them out over the next three years, taking the number of Taser-trained officers to 2,000.

The union representing rank and file officers wants the timescale brought forward.

If it can be done safely, and if doing so can help to prevent more officers being hurt in the line of duty, it is a request that must be explored without delay.