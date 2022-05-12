More agony for Tayside and Fife rail passengers as fresh threat of strike action looms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Passengers face a perfect storm of strikes after ScotRail drivers were balloted for industrial action.

Rail services across Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife are already braced for widespread disruption this summer as a result of a UK-wide row over job losses.

And now, in a separate dispute, the Aslef union, which represents ScotRail drivers, has launched a ballot over pay.

It could see Scotland’s train drivers staging a walk out for the first time in 20 years.

Last year’s rail strikes involved train conductors.

Aslef Scottish Organiser Kevin Lindsay says: “We are beyond disappointed by the lack of action and any meaningful pay offer from ScotRail.”

What’s this dispute about?

Drivers’ union Aslef says ScotRail has failed to offer its members a “meaningful” pay rise.

Non-driving staff have already accepted a 2.2% increase.

But drivers have rejected this.

With inflation sitting at 7%, Kevin describes the offer as “derisory”.

It is the first blow for the franchise post-nationalisation.

A Scottish Government owned company took ScotRail over at the start of April.

Kevin says there was hope it would “herald a new era of positive industrial relations”.

However, he adds that senior managers appear determined to “resort back to the failed strategies of the past”.

And he says the union had “no option” but to launch the ballot.

“We are determined to ensure that our members, the key workers who kept the railways going throughout the pandemic are rewarded appropriately and that their pay reflects rising inflation and the cost of living pressures they face.”

Kevin says union officials are “available for talks at any time to help solve this impasse”.

What can travellers expect?

Aslef officials have not revealed what form the industrial action would take.

But if ScotRail drivers do decide to go on strike, this would likely cause widespread cancellations.

Cancellations linked to the pay dispute have already hit services across Scotland, according to ScotRail.

This reportedly affected more than 100 services last Sunday.

action after receiving an offer of a 2.2 per cent pay increase, a significant number of drivers have declined to make themselves available for overtime/rest day working. 3/4 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 7, 2022

The rail operator says “a significant number of drivers, but not all” are refusing to work overtime over the row.

And ScotRail says it is currently reliant on overtime working because of Covid-related delays to training new drivers.

With Sunday working considered as overtime, ScotRail has struggled to staff Sunday services in the event of holidays or sickness.

Perfect storm of disputes

The row coincides with RMT balloting rail infrastructure workers over UK Government led reforms to the railway.

And both could bring trains to a halt just as people are embarking on summer breaks.

A spokesperson for Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland said: “The transport minister has frequently met with rail unions in recent months and we absolutely understand the unions’ desire to negotiate a fair settlement for their members.

“Very recently the minister has provided clear support for the RMT in their current pay dispute with Network Rail at a UK level.

“It is our intention for ScotRail and its staff to benefit from the transition to public sector control and that is why we would call on everyone involved to take time to consider all options carefully.”