Scotland fans told to ‘get the bus’ to World Cup play-off against Ukraine By Rachel Amery May 24 2022, 4.44pm Updated: May 24 2022, 7.21pm 0 comments 50,000 fans are expected to attend the Scotland v Ukraine World Cup qualifier [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Jenny Gilruth Scotland National Team ScotRail Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from The Courier Scottish politics team Scottish politics Breast screening review makes 17 recommendations to improve services May 24 2022 Angus & The Mearns Angus ready for new council era – and here’s how the £777,000 cost of councillors might stack up May 24 20220 Scottish politics ScotRail seeking to prevent travel chaos ahead of World Cup play-off – Gilruth May 24 2022 More from The Courier Archie Meekison: Why summer holiday cancellation is no Greek tragedy for Dundee United starlet Emergency crews attend Dunfermline flats amid ongoing incident Premium Content Carnoustie inspiration Olivia scoops Prince’s Trust award at star-studded London ceremony Tuesday court round-up — Murder charge and high-speed chase Premium Content Kincardine Bridge reopens after crash Lorry driver, 67, arrested over ‘positive drugs wipe’ after Fife crash
Conversation