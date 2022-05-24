Arbroath in 2021/22: Top 3 stars from incredible Championship season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath in 2021/22: Top 3 stars from incredible Championship season

By Scott Lorimer
May 24 2022, 5.00pm
Courier Sport takes a look at the top performers key to Arbroath's incredible season.
Courier Sport takes a look at the top performers key to Arbroath's incredible season.

Although they are the only part-time team in the Championship, Dick Campbell’s Arbroath were the envy of many managers in the division.

Week-in, week-out individual players put in performances that would earn them a place in ANY of their full-time rivals’ starting XIs.

While the whole team’s effort is deserving of recognition, Courier Sport has picked out the three best performers in Arbroath’s unforgettable season.

3. Derek Gaston

Arbroath ended the campaign joint top of the clean sheet table. Play-offs included, the Lichties kept 20 clean sheets in 38 Championship games.

While the rock-solid back line can take many plaudits, keeper Derek Gaston was the last line of defence.

Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston recently signed a new deal with the club.
Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston recently signed a new deal with the club.

The modest 36-year-old recently said: “That’s why I’m there,” after a couple of game-saving stops against Inverness in the first leg of their play-off.

All season ‘Gats’ has been there when called upon.

At Rugby Park in November he pulled off save after save, keeping the score at 0-0 until Arbroath won it late on.

Derek Gaston gets down to deny Oli Shaw of Kilmarnock in April.
Derek Gaston gets down to deny Oli Shaw of Kilmarnock in April.

At the same venue in April, although it wasn’t to be on the night, he pulled off top drawer saves denying the Ayrshire side until late on.

The Lichties faithful will know they are in safe hands with Gaston committing himself to the club for another two years.

2. Tam O’Brien

Arbroath skipper Tam O’Brien is one of, if not the, best defenders in the Championship.

Named in the team of the year, the 30-year-old only missed out on a player of the year nomination due to a voting error.

Tam O'Brien frequently put his body on the line for Arbroath.
With centre-half partner Ricky Little, Arbroath have a formidable pairing at the back.

With centre-half partner Ricky Little, Arbroath have a formidable pairing at the back.

Not only did O’Brien help keep 20 shutouts, he also did his part to ensure the Lichties conceded just 28 goals all season.

The big Fifer’s ability to read the game, win tackles and clear danger was key to his side’s success.

As a midfielder earlier in his career, O’Brien isn’t scared to take the ball down and run with it, if required.

He also enjoyed a shot, on occasion, with his stunning strike against St Johnstone early in the season the pick of his four goals.

1. Michael McKenna

Named SPFL and PFA Player of the Year, Michael McKenna was the top performer in the entire Championship – not just for Arbroath.

The self-employed electrician sparked the Lichties campaign into life early on with seven goals in as many games.

His hot-streak would come to an end in mid-November but he continued to make priceless contributions.

The 31-year-old started the season playing off the front but later found himself in a deeper midfield role.

He did still add to his tally, being crowned top goalscorer in the Championship with 15. A late header in the 3-0 win over Morton put him ahead of Kilmarnock’s Oli Shaw.

McKenna was able to influence games with his never-say-die attitude and his ability from set pieces.

Michael McKenna has been nominated for PFA Championship player of the year.
Michael McKenna finished the season at the league’s top scorer.

Arbroath will be able to benefit from his work-rate for the next two seasons after he penned a new deal in December.

Notable mentions go to the ever-present Ricky Little, young defensive midfielder Chris Hamilton and Joel Nouble for the impact he made in his short spell.

