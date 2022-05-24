Ex-Dundee boss James McPake named Dunfermline manager on two-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has been appointed the new manager of Dunfermline Athletic.

The former Dundee boss succeeds John Hughes at the helm of the Fifers, penning a two-year contract.

McPake becomes the Pars’ fourth permanent manager in 12 months following the departures of Stevie Crawford, Peter Grant and Hughes.

And he will be charged with lifting the club out of the doldrums following their dismal relegation to League One.

McPake told Dunfermline’s official website: “It’s been a challenging year for the club but I am excited and optimistic about how we can build the club up and get it moving in the right direction from League One.

“Over the years, on the pitch and in the opposition dugout, I’ve experienced the strong backing from the stands.

“The supporters are going to play a key role in this rebuild and it is vital that we are all pulling in the same direction for the start of the season.”

McPake, 37, has been out of work since being dismissed by Dundee on February 16.

The Dens Park outfit were on a run of just one defeat in six games when McPake was shown the door, booking a place in the Scottish Cup quarter-final and defeating Hearts at Tynecastle in the process.

They were 11th in the Premiership at the time.

The Dark Blues went on to win once in their final 14 games under Mark McGhee and finish six points adrift of the Perth Saints at the bottom of the league.

A ‘reset’

Dunfermline chairman and chief executive David Cook added: “We had a clear idea of what we were looking for in our new manager and we feel James fits the bill very well.

“He has more than 100 games under his belt culminating in a promotion to the Premiership with Dundee.

“In addition to this, he has good experience in developing young players and integrating academy players in to the first team squad.

“League One is a clear reset moment for the club and from our conversations with James, it is clear we share the same drive and ambition to help build the club up.

“Short term, that means helping get that winning feeling back at the club.”